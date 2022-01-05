What is the secret of Biden’s policy on Africa?

The policy of America remains the same, to cheat and oppress African countries

Since the time Joe Biden became the president of the United States of America, he has been active on many issues across the world but not on Africa, therefore, the question is what plan or policy does he have for Africa?

The United States of America’s interference in the affairs of African countries has been dominant. This applies to giving aid, sending military advisers, training local military personnel for medical care, and sponsoring projects.



For some time now, the US government has increased its military presence in Africa, and for almost 20 years their armed forces have been conducting operations in different parts of the continent.



The US government had tried to set one of its bases in Ghana but was prevented by a mass demonstration.



During Obama’s two days official visit to Africa on July 10-11, 2009, he outlined the main provisions of the current US policy towards the Black continent.



That is accelerating the integration of African countries into the global economy and giving a new impetus to peace and security for the African States.

Part of the US government’s policy on Africa indicates the strengthening of links with African leaders, institutions, and societal organisations committed to enhancing democracy, accountability, and poverty reduction, however, the policies favour the US government than the African continent.



In most cases, the US government continues to support corrupt regimes in Africa, keeping and protecting many corrupt African leaders in power for a very long time for their selfish gains.



Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has been one such leader who has been in power since 1986. He continues to enjoy the support and protection of the US government, therefore, many weren’t surprised when he said he agrees with Donald Trump referring to Africa as a ‘shit-hole nation.’



The only description European and American journalists have for Africa is that the continent has enormous poverty, characterised by many diseases.



But never the continent which Western Europe and America, have terrorised by slavery, colonial brutality, Apartheid horrors, and with unfamiliar diseases that "miraculously" appeared from heaven.

Even though the United States is vitally dependent on the stability of imports from Africa, these resources, in particular, cobalt, manganese, and chromium; as said earlier, don’t benefit African countries.



This is what it has been in the past with American leaders; therefore, it is an important issue to know what Biden’s policy on Africa is.



Anyway, in reality, Africans don’t need an answer for this question because, from the time of Henry Kissinger, the United States Secretary of State from 1973 to 1977, the policy of America remains the same, to cheat and oppress African countries to control their precious resources to develop that of Europe and the United States of America.