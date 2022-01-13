What's project execution?

Project execution tips

The Project execution phase is generally the longest phase in the Project life cycle, and the most demanding in the Project execution phase.

Your platoon carries out all the planned conditioning, constructs deliverables, and presents them to project stakeholders.



-Your focus, as a Project director changes to performing and supervising all conditioning to produce deliverables as outlined in the Project plan.



-You will need to continuously track the Project’s progress and insure that the mileposts and deliverables stick to the Project schedule.



You need to step back a bit and let your platoon carry out the Project plan



In Project operation, there might be interruptions along the way but if you catch them beforehand, it’s easy to course-correct. For this reason, the execution stage always happens in concurrence with the coming phase – Project controlling and monitoring.



The maturity of the conditioning during the execution phase will be handled by your Project platoon. It’s a fine line to tread because you need to give your platoon enough autonomy while taking care that everything goes according to plan.



In substance, the Project director has three main objects during the execution phase.

-Managing people



-Managing processes



-Managing communication



The benefits of a well-executed project are threefold.



- The Project can be completed on time and within budget.



- Platoon morale can be maintained.



-Stakeholders are satisfied with overall Project progress.

What happens during the execution phase?



Depending on the nature of the Project and your organizational preferences, you will decide the sequence of conditioning that will be during the execution phase.



-Execute the Project compass.



-Manage the platoon’s work.



-Recommend changes and corrective conduct.



-Manage Project communication with stakeholders.



-Conduct platoon- structure exercises.

-Celebrate Project mileposts and motivate platoon members.



-Hold status review meetings to make sure everything is on schedule.



-Document all changes to the Project plan.



What challenges are you likely to face?



In one of his Project operation books, Filling Execution Gaps, Todd Williams identifies six gaps that companies need to close to insure Project success.



- A lack of common understanding.



- Uninvolved guarantors.

- Misalignment with strategic Project objects and pretensions.



- Poor change Operation processes.



- Ineffective commercial governance'



- Poor leadership.