What the name Joseph Appiah Boateng means to constituents in Afram Plains

Joseph Appiah Boateng

Touring a segment of the honorable Member of Parliament’s constituency and considering the series of development in the various communities really bestowed on him a name as “The king of development, promise keeper, a humble soul, and the people's man" by the kingsmen of the land, opinion leaders and the constituents as a whole.

An interview with some constituents indicates, that their love for him is endless.



The king of development as translated in our local dialect as 'mpuntuo hene' has embarked on countless developmental projects be it infrastructural or social intervention programmes. Some of these projects occurred even before he climbed the seat as the Honorable Member of Parliament for the said constituency. What a genius personality. Among these projects include Schools, Bore Holes, CHPs compounds, provision of street lights, etc.



Honorable Joseph Appiah Boateng Before coming into power in 2012, was able to donate hundreds of street lights to communities such as Tease, Samanhyia, Ekye Amanfrom, Dedeso, Odumasua, Maame Krobo, Forifori, St. Fidelis Senior High School just to mention few, he constructed Bundaso School, connected light into Kwasi Fante and Odumasua Teacher’s Bungalow. He also paid most private teachers’ salaries.



Most people had always thought, that these things are normally done to win the people’s vote and thereafter some MPs begin to recoup their investment thereby ignoring their constituents.



Exceptionally as he is, did otherwise, the people of Afram plains south really got surprised after voting overwhelmingly for the Hon. MP is popularly known as JAB 1. JAB 1 continued massively on his developmental agenda just to make sure that he serve his people well.

As he has always said, “the people of Afram Plains South are too dear to my heart and my wish has always been to serve them well”.



Hon Joseph in his tenure from 2012 to 2016, built more than 20 schools in communities such as Forifori, Foso, Iddrissu Akura, Domeabra, Kwabena Kwao, Maame Krobo Zongo, Kabukope, Akatsi, Adzidekope, Bonkro Ekye, etc, provided learning materials such as Projectors and mathematical sets to ST. Fidelis school, assisted over 50 students’ school fees in the various tertiary institutions, lobbied for a community day senior high school at Maame Krobo which is currently in existence just to mention a few.



The Hon. MP did all this to enhance quality education in his constituency.



On the issue of health, Honorable Joseph Appiah Boateng popularly known as the humble soul was able to construct Agamakope CHPs Compound and Nurses Quarters, completed AGyata CHPs Compound, provided bundles of roofing sheets to Bonkro CHPs Compound, Paid hospital Bills for the aged and infants for good health delivery services to the constituents.



Utilities such as water and electricity has become essential part of our living. These two element has always aided productivity and conveniences to the human race.

In lieu of this, the people’s man was able to fixed Boreholes in Communities such Hwanyanso which is the current District Chief Executive’s electoral area, Koranteng, Nyamebekyere, Samanhyia, Gyaneboafo etc.



He also constructed the Forifori Water Project, lobbied for light connection in Asanyasu, Foso, Bebuso, Koranteng, Kwasi Kuma and so on, lobbied for electricity extension to communities such as Forifori, Tease, Ekye, Maame Krobo and so on,



For the purpose of social gathering and public events, he built the Mmradan durbar ground, constructed Tease durbar ground even after he exited in 2016 due to some circumstances, donated plastic chairs, cement and roofing sheets to most communities for public works, provided jerseys and balls in almost all the communities in the entire constituency for sporting activities and also ensured the employment of more than 10 young men and women into the security services.



As though the honorable member exited power in 2016 due to some circumstances, the agitation and strong yearning for his comeback in the 2020 election year, became a success and victorious. His massive win in the said year is attributed to the strong desire of his constituents due to his nature as The People’s Man, who is able to go low to any level of the people. Very affable, Humble and above all, possesses a character of a Christian leader.



The Hon. Member making sure that development gets to everywhere in his constituency, divided the constituency into seven Zones and during his THANK YOU TOUR held on the 17th and 18th of march, 2022 in the Maame Krobo Zone, Visited many communities among the over 400 communities in the constituency. The thank you tour in the Maame Krobo zone was after series of thank you tour in some other zones.

Bearing with me the economic hardship in the system, Joseph Appiah Boateng the Honorable Member of Parliament for Afram Plains South stood his grounds, met the Chiefs, opinion leaders and the constituents as a whole to thank them and also to deliberate on the forward movement of the communities. He has always placed God first in all his deliberation with the people. He made his meeting an interactive one where everybody present was able to air their views on national discourse and proposed solutions arrived at.



In the course of every discussion, lots of request were laid before the Honorable member. It is always important to keep praying for our MPs to always grant our request. As though MPs common Fund never got paid since 2021, it was so surprising how the Hon. Member was able to grant these request.



THE KING OF DEVELOPMENT during the thank you tour provided 5 boxes (10 pieces) of LED street lights to Bonkro community, 5 boxes (10 pieces) of LED street lights to the Nkwanta now known as Takoratwene community and 20 boxes (40 pieces) of LED street lights to Maame Krobo community which happens to be the largest and fastest growing community in the Afram Plains South constituency. In spite of all these, he also gave some cash prices including workmanship for the fixing of the lights.



As if this is not enough, JAB1 donated 16 pieces of bicycles to Allezuma School to enhance frequent school attendance of some pupil who commute from almost a 4 to 5 km distance from the school. Again, he ordered for an immediate repair of the borehole in the same community claiming that it is always important for the community to have access to water. This order quickly brought the engineer to site for work to immediately commence. In the kwaekese community, he asked the assembly man of the area to get an engineer to see to the fixing of their electricity Transformer for the people to access light.



Joseph Appiah Boateng have initiated and cut sod for the construction of ultramodern Durbar Ground with six cubicles, dressing room, urinal, tile floor in the Maame Krobo Community. In line with this, 60 bags of cement was purchased and brought to site while trips of sand were ordered. There is also the support for the Nkwanta Community CHPs Compound to be constructed together with Nurses Bungalow.

As a promise keeper, he promised to liaise with the District Chief Executive to ensure the rehabilitation and construction of roads and Bridges to communities such as Gyaneboafo, Bonkro, Dunkro, KojoGari and Abotan. In conjunction with the DCE, they will ensure an extension of electricity to the Dunkro community, public Toilet and renovation of school Block in Nkwanta.



There is therefore no doubt that the real definition of Joseph Appiah Boateng A.K.A JAB 1 is “THE KING OF DEVELOMENT” (MPUNTUO HENE).