What you should know about Founder's Day

It has been three years since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government contrived 4th August as Founders Day to celebrate and acknowledge the leaders who strived and fought for the independence of Ghana.

It was primarily called Founder's Day and was observed on 21st September every year to plaudit Dr. Kwame Nkrumah , the first president of Ghana and the founder of the Convention People's Party.



The Public Holiday Amendment Bill was passed into law in March 2019 by the ruling government and transposed founder's day from September 21 to August 4.



August 4, marks two essential moments in the history of Ghana. It is the day Aborigines' Right Protection Society ( ARPS) was created in 1897 by John Mensah Sarbah and the day of the establishment of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) by J.B Danquah and George Alfred "Paa Grant" in 1947.

In the initiatory Founders day address to the nation on August 4, 2019, the president of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated, "it is time we rose above partisan considerations, set the record straight, recognise the collective efforts in gaining our freedom and independence from colonial rule and do right by our history".



Ghanaians hold Founders day in high esteem as it inculcates the spirit of patriotism to help build the better Ghana we anticipate for.