When royalty is rejected

File photo

I found myself surfing the internet yesterday after a busy day. A daily ritual and one of the ways I get by the stress that the city presents. There is a research that actually suggests that about 51.3 % of the world's population use the internet for entertainment. I guess this is something I share with many of you.

Arthur Schopenhauer, a renowned German philosopher left us with the words "art provides knowledge of eternal platonic ideas and also results in temporary relief from the pressures of willing".These words still resonate with the present. What is life without the arts and entertainment?



I chanced on an exigent picture of a beautiful blue-skinned, African girl. It is reported that she faces rejection for her rare skin color and her biological mum even abandoned her. This is unfortunate but I am optimistic the father will remain consistent in raising her well. I said to myself, "her blueness only means she is blue-blooded".



The term "blue-blooded" has been part of the body of English vocabulary since the 18th century referring to royalty and aristocrats. The Sumerian civilization is rated as the earliest form of civilization. Remnants of this ancient establishment were found in the 1840s. The people were mathematicians



that used 60 as a base. Reason for 60 minutes in an hour and 360 making up a full circle. Being the first to develop writing, they also had a calendar based on the sun and moon, which was composed of 30 days. They had a written law code. They had 7 main gods and numerous minor gods with each city having its own god.



Research suggests that the people were experiments of the gods(Annunaki) who are aliens from the heavens. The Annunaki were giants with higher knowledge and powers. They made the people serve them, teaching them the ways of the gods. The Biblical text in Genesis 1:26 "let us make man in our own image" seems to breathe life into this assertion.

The Book of Enoch chapter 8:1



"1 And Azazel taught men to make swords, and daggers, and shields, and breastplates. And he showed them the things after these, and the art of making them; bracelets, and ornaments, and the art of making up the eyes, and of beautifying the eyelids, and the most precious stones, and all kinds of coloured dyes. And the world was changed".



They ruled humans for several years and there is a list of Sumerian Kings depicting the length of their reign. Over time, they reproduced with humans as the Bible says in Genesis 6: 4, and when ascending back to the (heavens) skies left their offspring as Kings and royals to continue ruling. Their blood type probably has excessive copper content, a reason for their skin color. This is different from cyanosis which is a lack of oxygen in the blood, rendering the skin to turn blue.



A lot of representations of these ancient Sumerian gods, and kings as well as those of ancient Peru, Egypt, and India have the trait of blue eyes and blue skin. The Egyptian god Amon is depicted with blue skin. Viracocha of Peru had blue skin and Vishnu of India also has blue skin.



These bloodlines may have vanished or may have been diluted through marriage over the years. But there are still blue-black-skinned people to be found dotted around Africa(Sudan).The same skin as some of the Moors that inclusively developed and ruled Europe. There are still blue-eyed Melanesians, who are pure blacks.

There are several layers to be seen in our history as black people and when we finally know who we are, we will know our true worth and put ourselves to value.



I believe the little girl should have been bestowed with love for her skin and beauty but I'm sure she is seen as a little devil and more because we do not fully know ourselves as Africans.



Long live Ghana, Long Live Africa.