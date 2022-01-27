Where are the young entrepreneurs govt has developed since they came to office?

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

In all the conversation about the YouthStart Entrepreneurship Programme which, is one of the reasons for this obnoxious e-levy, the Government hasn't been able to showcase just 10 young Startups in Ghana that their previous funds for young entrepreneurs helped develop.

Where are their poster startup projects or poster boys and girls as evidence of previous efforts?



Where did all the money they claimed they're investing in young entrepreneurs from 2017 to 2021 go to?



Where are the young entrepreneurs they've developed in the last 5 to 6 years?



They see their constituents as fools. They know many citizens don't think.



And, because of party loyalty, you would support them without asking relevant questions.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) are failing their constituents by blindly helping the Executive to do this to them.



Monies meant for young entrepreneurs end up going to the very old thieves who are destroying the country.



How did the previous Youth Fund, MASLOC and other young entrepreneurs support funds help develop thriving startups among young entrepreneurs in your parties and in the country?



Those of you who don't belong to the families of the politically connected or don't have godfathers and godmothers in these parties, how do you benefit from all that?



Why should you allow them to take the little money in your wallets and share among a few families and friends that they're providing support to young entrepreneurs after enjoying all their scandalous procurement deals?

How do you participate in a SUSU that it will never get to your turn to have your share?



Rise against it.



Stop them.



Let them show previous records of impact, otherwise, all the reasons they're giving you for this theft are illegitimate.



They've wasted all your taxes and levies they collected without accounting to you. They've created a lot of debts for you and your unborn children and grandchildren. You're so powerless you're unable to hold them accountable. Media men and women who must hold them accountable on your behalf too have been compromised to work for them instead of for you.

And, now they're forcing their hands into your wallets with the excuse of taking your money to give it back to you to boost entrepreneurship among the youth.



Why should you pay additional taxes merely for choosing to use electronic wallets which, you already pay charges which, include taxes and levies to the telcos?



And, the only reason they have is that after wasting our monies and bringing the economy to its knees, they've realised a lot of monies flow through MoMo wallets so they must take some even if we're against it.



What kind of nonsense is this?



In opposition, didn't they campaign against taxes and levies and call John Mahama insensitive and wicked for even increases in fuel prices? Are we not suffering now than we're doing in 2016?

Let's all rise and stop them. Even if Parliament allows such thievery, we can stop them. Those against it are many, those for it are few.



This levy is illegitimate.



We mustn't allow them to force their hands into our wallets.