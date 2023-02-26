Where's the EMT’s Chairman, Dr. Bawumia in the midst of Ghana’s current economic storm?

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The obvious loud silence of Dr. Bawumia who is the Chairman of the Economic Management Team (EMT) in the midst of this prevailing economic conundrum is so worrying to say the least.

You and I were there when Dr. Bawumia addressed our nation and described the current EMT as ‘What a solid team!’ and mocked the previous EMT under H.E. John Dramani Mahama-led team.



This so-called solid EMT has indeed become an ‘evaporated team’ under the direct watch of Dr. Bawumia as the EMT’s Chairman, who is simply missing in action now. This is rather the most fitting moment for Dr. Bawumia to exhibit his economic prowess by explaining to Ghanaians and fixing these excruciating economic circumstances confronting us now.



The famous quote, which is attributable to Dr. Bawumia, is ‘when the fundamentals are weak the exchange rate will expose you’. If this quote is to be believed, then the prevailing exchange rate has indeed exposed the weak fundamentals of this economy under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led regime. Dr. Bawumia claimed also that he securely locked the Cedi and the keys given to the former IGP who has retired. Unfortunately now, the ‘center of the Cedi against the Dollar cannot hold’.



All economic indicators such as debt to GDP ratio, exchange rate, etc. now are moving in the wrong direction and Ghana’s economic situation is so dire that President Akufo-Addo has to ask Germany to beg China to look at Ghana’s ailing economy with mercy and debt forgiveness.

Will Ghanaians ever trust Dr. Bawumia’s economic viewpoints simply because he wants to repackage himself for votes next time if he manages to win the NPP flagbearership bid? Indeed, the trust that Ghanaians reposed in Dr. Bawumia in his series of lectures then in opposition has been completely lost now.



It seems very late for Dr. Bawumia to savage his tainted economic credentials.



Ghanaians deserve more and better explanations from the EMT’s Chairman regarding how and when this seemingly endless economic storm will be brought under control.