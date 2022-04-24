File Photo

I am the traveling farmer

I journey all round to plant



I move on as I await the harvest



I am the bird



I cross over trees and bridges



Valleys and mountains

My destination though far in view



I fly on



I am the hunter



I shoot with my gaze fixed on the prey



Nothing else gets my attention than the mission in hand.

I am the ant



I gather my barns ahead



I have no time to waste



I am a beautiful flower



I attract with my candour

Good stick, bad flee



Only heavens understand!



Yes I am the giant oak tree



The priceless gift from the land of Africa



My foundation is solid and firm

Out of my branches are fruits of strength, resistance and knowledge.