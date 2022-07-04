Who is Ghana's Information Minister? Kojo or Gabby? I think Gabby is

Gabby Otchere

There is no doubt that there is a hidden man who is not in government, but knows all what is happening in government.

Some call him the decfacto Prime Minister, but I think he seems to control information even more than the information Minister. I am referring to Gabby Otchere.



Take the IMF post of Gabby for example. He simply put the performances of the e- levy in inspective and said he supports an IMF bailout and that was all.



The media was on it as if it was coming from the government and before we realize it the information came out that we are going to the IMF.



Let us pause and ponder over these two issues.



1. Who gave Gabby the information concerning the performances of the E-Levy. I asked this because when the issue came out most government functionaries seems not to be much aware of it.

2. Who told Gabby that we are going to the IMF?



Many NPP communicators including Dr. Amoah were still defending on Joyfm that the NPP will ever go to IMF. This was a day before the unexpected announcement. If Dr. Amoah knew about the government intended decision, he would have soften his stance a little.



Hmmmn, could it also be true that Gabby always come out to test the waters before the really issues come out? Remember his visit to former president Mahama?



I sincerely think that Gabby controls more information than Kojo and should be recognized as the information Minister. This is my opinion and it may vary from yours. Let us engage in the comments section in building our nation to where we want it to be.



We are heading to IMF and we must all lace our boots for the conditions to which they will give us. Even if it includes giving out our free-SHS as others are speculating, we are in it together and we will work tirelessly in order to bring our nation back to the promise Land.