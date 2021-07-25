Who is a better Ghanaian president – Nana Akufo Addo or John Mahama?

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President, John Dramani Mahama

Ghanaian presidents, throughout the country’s political history, have been the most popular personalities. On different political platforms, Ghanaian leaders, whether the military or democratically elected, have one goal, to serve the nation.

However, the fact we can’t ignore is Ghanaian leaders don’t have equal wisdom, intelligence, efficiency, and productivity.



Even though in the past, Ghana has been ruled by other leaders, I wish to reflect this article on two Ghanaian leaders, more people, including our generation of children, know about them.



They are the current Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo Addo, and the former Ghanaian leader, John Mahama. The most recognizable and talked about Ghanaian presidents' works, reflect on what they did, especially, achievements and corruptible scandals they were involved in.



How did the majority of Ghanaians react in the time of John Mahama? Also, how do we analyze today’s political events under the administration of Nana Akufo Addo?

Without wasting any time, I will speak about certain issues based on my opinion and, therefore, you have the right to speak your mind.



We often hear that Ghana is a very peaceful country because both the Muslims and Christians live peacefully together. That is true but in my opinion; Islam and Christianity haven’t played any significant role in Ghana politics because there is no truth in that country.



As a matter of fact, Ghana as a country is far behind in developments not only because of corruption but also the denial of the truth to play a significant role in Ghanaian politics, nepotism, and hypocrisy, have seriously affected the progress of the country.



Firstly, many Ghanaians have proved to be people not interested in developments but the one who rules the country because the tribe of a leader matters in Ghanaian politics.

Like many African leaders, Mahama even though was corrupt, is intelligent and efficient. He gave Ghana several completed and uncompleted projects, including, housing units, schools, and hospitals.



While still the president, Ghana passed through difficult periods, including the intermittent power supply, popularly known as ‘Dumsor.’



Also involved in many corruption scandals, this affected Mahama to lose the 2016 presidential election.



With the promises of protecting the public purse, making Ghana the African Dubai, embark on projects, including factories, hospitals, schools, etc, to alleviate the suffering of the common people, fed up and frustrated Ghanaians that hate Mahama so much voted for Nana Akufo Addo to become the new president.

However, it was during the first four years of Akufo Addo, the intelligent ones in Ghana, quickly realized that Akufo Addo, not only has offered what he promised to give the common people but he is actually, the master of corruption, while Mahama is the apprentice.



Frankly speaking, Nana Akufo Addo's corruption stinks. From Nyantekyi’s football corruption to printing new high currencies into an already troubled economy, dealing in illegal mining – Galamsey, and many others exceed that of John Mahama.



At the moment, no one can pinpoint any special project in the country that Nana Akufo Addo has built. Yet, John Mahama has a lot to show, including built, several uncompleted projects, abandoned and buried by weeds because of Akufo Addo's hate and jealousy.



Despite that Ghanaians are calling Mahama an incompetent leader. What kind of hypocrisy in this? And where will such magnitude of hate take us to as one people?

Look at the current security situation in Ghana, which no one experienced that during Mahama’s time, yet Ghanaians are insulting Mahama and pouring praises on Akufo Addo.



Frankly speaking, there are so many people living outside Ghana and some foreign missions that strongly believe that Ghanaians are sick in the head. I believe that too.



Ghana has a long way to go, even all the poorest Eastern European countries that have no resources at all, to boast of are now rapidly advancing than Ghana.



To summarize this article, based on developments by Mahama, including the uncompleted projects abandoned by the NPP government, ex-president John Mahama, is a hundred percent far better than president Nana Akufo Addo.