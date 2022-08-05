Who is an influencer?

File photo/ Influencer

An influencer is someone operating in a niche or industry with sway over a target audience. They have specialized knowledge, authority, or insight into a specific subject.

Because of their pre-existing presence in a niche, influencers are a good launching pad for brands in search of credibility. 85% of marketers engaged in influencer marketing in 2017 and 92% said their campaigns were effective.



As a result, an influencer is someone who has the power to affect the purchasing decisions of others because of his or her authority, knowledge, position, or relationship with his or her audience.



The size of the following depends on the size of his/her topic of the niche.

With regards to social media, influencers are people who have built a reputation for their knowledge and expertise on a specific topic. They make regular posts about that topic on their preferred social media channels and generate large followings of enthusiastic, engaged people who pay close attention to their views.



Their endorsements carry considerable weight because they are regarded as an expert within their particular field and people trust their opinions.



To become an influencer, you have to choose a niche that you are passionate about, and promote products or services from brands in that niche. For example, if you are someone who is passionate about travel you may promote things such as tourism packages/ resorts on your page.