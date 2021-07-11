Who is ruling Ghana, NPP or NDC?

The logo's of NPP and NDC

“Outside gentility, home cry”, so a joke goes. Who at all is ruling Ghana for the past four years? Is it President Nana Akufo-Addo or former President John Dramani Mahama? Is it NPP or NDC?

The more I ask myself the above question, scratching my head for answers, the more I get confused. On the surface and paper, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP are ruling but on the ground, former President John Mahama and the NDC are calling the shots. What a confusing state Ghana finds itself in!



I can say on authority without shame, fear or regret that the NPP for lack of political strategy, but the abundance of ruinous gentility informed by “book-long”, altruism and partisan-averse, have inadvertently allowed the NDC to dictate the pace of governance in the country. The NPP are although, in the front seat, it is rather the NDC operating the steering wheel of the vehicle of government from the rear seat.



The president and the NPP do not know the importance and application of positive discrimination hence have let the NDC not only maintain their workplace positions but also, continue to give more jobs and positions to them in the simplistic but politically/strategically suicidal belief that “we are all Ghanaians”, so let them have jobs.



However, under every NDC government since the late President Jerry John Rawlings’, some tribes of Ghanaians, especially Ashantis, have been side-lined in public service employment.



Do the NPP recognise and appreciate their foot-soldiers once they win power to govern the nation? No, and no! No wonder therefore that many an NPP sympathiser or member is now peeved and is self-ostracizing themselves from anything having to do with the NPP.



This deplorable attitude of the NPP hierarchy has made it possible for the NDC, although incompetent, overly corrupt and inherently segregative and partisan as they are, to be able to remotely dictate the governing of the nation from the opposition seat.

Are the NPP only the ones made to adhere to human rights laws while the NDC breach them as and when they want, but get away with it? Are the NDCs only the Ghanaians with blood flowing through their body?



NPP, wake up from your deep sleep or slumber because you are driving the nation into a ditch by your inability to take decisions as those in power. Why are the NPP government appointees unable or unwilling to volunteer information to counter the many lies said about you by the NDC, or you are also as corrupt as them?



You can’t rule a nation, especially, a black African country, by being too soft. Sorry to say, black people, especially Ghanaians, are like a herd of sheep that needs to be whipped into line to get them safely to their grazing destination or pasture.



Am I regretting ever supporting the NPP? I don’t know yet.



Deal with the double salary MPs. Be those governing until Ghanaians vote to decide others, oh ye NPP.