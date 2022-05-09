Who the cap fits, let him wear it - NPP delegates

Ashanti regional chairman for the NPP, Chairman Wontumi

Another election year to elect the Ashanti Regional executives for the NPP is at the corner and there is intense heat hovering around the Ashanti region which is the backbone of the New Patriotic Party when it comes to general elections in Ghana.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is blessed to have the men who are itchy and yearning to get the nod from the delegates to lead the party in the Ashanti region as the party intends to break the eight (8) year rule by a political party in government. Agenda breaking the eight is a difficult task and should not be treated like a beauty contest to choose who among the aspirants is more handsome.



We are in a crucial moment and we cannot make political errors as such I want our cherished delegates in the Ashanti region to think deeply and make the best and perfect choice out of the aspirants vying for the Ashanti regional chairmanship position to help the party amass votes in the region in order to accomplish our ultimate mission that is breaking the eight (8).



Let us not forget the main opposition party, the NDC is working tirelessly with their propaganda machinery to wrestle power come 2024 in spite of the good developments our abled president and his men have done so far and it will be suicidal if the delegates do not give Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako who is tried and tested, dedicated, fearless, committed, supportive and could match the NDC boot for boot come 2024 general elections the nod to lead the party once again as the Field Marshal.



Looking at the votes accrued in the 2016 and 2020 general elections. It is befitting to give the nod to who the cap fit to wear it as Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) is the only aspirant capable of championing the course of our great party’s quest to win more votes in our world bank to make the party’s chances of maintaining the seat of government to continue the good work our opponents who are wearing wooden glasses cannot see.



This is the opportune time for delegates in the Ashanti region to show their unflinching support and love for Chairman Wontumi who has sacrificed a lot of his precious time, energy, and money and has also served the party diligently from the grassroots level to make sure our great party moves forward.

The NPP is fortunate to have such an outstanding personality who has the charisma, zeal, aura, and aroma to pull more votes in the region for the party. It is through his hard work that has gifted the Ashanti region to have eleven (11) cabinet ministers out of the nineteen (19). This is unprecedented and he has to be applauded for doing a yeoman’s job for the region. He is not greedy that is why he has not gone for any position in government.



It is strange when I hear some members from his opponent’s camp making noise he promised to win all the forty-seven (47) constituencies and that did not come through and for that matter, he should be booted out. If I may ask them, who will go to a battle and will come out to say he will lose. If there was voter apathy in the Ashanti region, then it is not the fault of one particular person but it was the fault of all of us as party supporters who for one reason or the other failed to campaign for the party.



His human relation with the grassroots was cordial and they will attest to the fact that he was sociable, accessible, approachable, and ready to solve their little problems for them. He has helped some grassroots members who had the requisite qualification to fit into some government institutions.



He believes in the fact that when a seat becomes vacant in a family brothers do struggle for it but only one of them will get the chance to lead the family it is no different in politics and it is better his competitors put on the table what they have achieved so far for the party for the delegates to see if their track record supersedes his track record.



It is pathetic when we say we love ourselves as one family and yet when we want the chance to serve our party, an aspirant who foresees defeat will use any means to paint a competitor black with some unfounded allegations which have no head or tail.

Wontumi has done what Napolean could not do for the NPP and he deserves our commendation. He has not reacted to what his opponents are saying about him all because he wants to prove to the NPP delegates he understands politics and he is a true democrat who has a sense of maturity in the political arena.



Undoubtedly, Chairman Wontumi has proven beyond all reasonable doubt that among his competitors he still stands tall, and indeed if the party believes the agenda Breaking the eight (8) mission will be possible, then he holds the key to our victory come 2024.



This particular contest is very crucial and as such, it is important not to be swayed by people who will come to you with sweet words and offer you money, even though they know from within their hearts they are not capable of winning more votes for the party in this region.



In the interest of our great party, it would be appropriate to choose a chairman that will devote his radio and television station to propagating the good works the NPP government is embarking on.



His doors will be open and he will be ready to work with all his competitors if the delegates will give him another chance to serve the party. Chairman Wontumi is the man whom the cap fits to help the NPP break the eight (8) come 2024 elections.