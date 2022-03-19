Who watches the watchman? IMF better than E-Levy

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

It is in the interest of the NDC MPs and for that matter, Ghanaians, to fight the e-levy the way we did. No regrets and let's keep opposing it till it fails.

It's sad that we have been pushed to a point, as a sovereign nation, where we are compelled to choose between walking two barefooted on fire (e-levy) and walking with one barefoot on fire (IMF).



The bitter truth is, none of the options gives absolute convenience, but it appears we have reached the crossroads.



However, Ghanaians prefer IMF to e-levy and our reasons are straightforward;



The e-levy is very draconian in nature, which transfers the sins of the political elites to the poor. It could, as well, serve as a toxic cocktail for government to perpetuate their irresponsible use of our limited resources.

At least, we are now aware the e-levey would be used as collateral to secure loans, as the government is claimed to have reached saturation point in borrowing.



This is definitely not the way to go. Why? Because, already, the government is unable to pinpoint their successes of the excessive borrowing so far.



It has also failed in the fight against corruption and has not demonstrated enough in curbing waste and mismanagement of public revenue.



Expecting Ghanaians' support to the e-levy would then imply "being the sponsors of government's corruption and extravagance".

But for IMF, Ghanaians are conscious, at least, there would be some form of monitoring and oversight roles, undertaken by the IMF, which would instill some form of discipline in the management of the economy.



Yes! Going to IMF would, somehow, injure our credibility as a sovereign nation, but it is a better pill Ghanaians would prefer to swallow than opting to pamper an unremorseful and unrepentant government.



If IMF would cure what the e-levy is hoping to, then that is definitely better, and hence, block further opportunity in using the e-levy for mortgages, which to me only a devilish window of opportunity for corruption and mismanagement to reign.



To play the devil's advocate, we are aware this being the NPP's last regime in political power, where we all know breaking the 8th is near impossibility, may have psychologically positioned most political office holders to start amassing wealth for opposition beyond 2024.

Simply put, "they know they would lose", hence, would depart from responsible governance, because, "there is nothing to prove"



This would potentially aggravate the already ailing economy already in the ICU needing some oxygen supply to resuscitate.



The ultimate implication is that the succeeding government would need some devine intervention to heal the big wounds that would have been left behind, by an "I don't care government", that has nothing to lose by the way.



They know they would be back one day.

This should send enough signal to the opposition NDC to know their fight against e-levy is to inherit a healthy economy.



Ghanaians are happy you frustrate the passage of the e-levy and any obnoxious loan facility that steps foot into parliament.



If not for anything at all, now, we know the answer to the long-sought-after question of "who watches the watchman?" is IMF.



