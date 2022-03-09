Whoever approves the E-Levy in Ghana is a nation wrecker

Some Ghanaians have demonstrated against the E-levy

The biggest mistake any Ghanaian will ever do and pay for it dearly together with the next generation, including our children, is to accept the E-Levy.

The NPP government is so deeply corrupt and incompetent to the extent that if God let 5,000 billion dollars fall from heaven, the government will still waste it.



I have been very strong against the approval of this E-Levy due to various reasons. The NPP government doesn’t accept responsibility; therefore, they don’t know what an apology is, more importantly; if the E-Levy is approved, the same NPP will steal the money.



We have many intellectuals, professors, and academicians in Ghana but nobody has asked Akufo Addo to explain why Ghana is in debt without any accountability.



When a businessman invests capital, he can tell you the amount, the loss, or the profits he made, so why Akufo Addo can’t explain why Ghana has debt?



I don’t know how long it will take Ghanaians to acknowledge the fact that this government can’t take the country to the right level.

If Ghana has cocoa, bauxite, oil, gold, diamond, etc; and still the NPP government couldn’t do anything with them, what’s the guarantee that a loan from E-Levy will let the milk and honey flow on the streets of Ghana?



When Akufo Addo was hungry for power, he promised to protect the public’s purse, he is the same person that has so many corrupt politicians and journalists in his administration.



Didn’t he also promise to cut down taxes if he is elected as president? Today, despite all the multiple taxations he has created, he is still not satisfied.



I have said over and over that this man called Akufo Addo is not a leader, he is an opportunist, one of the reasons he has failed, so why Ghanaians can’t understand that someone like Akufo Addo if even given billions, will still be a waste?



His relative, Ken Ofori-Atta is just like the president, the worst Finance Minister in the political history of Ghana. He is now begging Ghanaians to accept the E-Levy.

When Akufo Addo is misusing state funds by chartering luxurious flights, Ken Ofori-Atta refused to caution him and when the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, criticized the president to reduce his reckless expenditure, we had people, including Ken Agyapong that were against him for querying the president, so why should the NPP’s reckless spending become the common man’s burden? That can’t be possible.



On October 21, 2019, I wrote “Akufo Addo Had Thought Being President In Ghana Is Very Easy,” for ModernGhana news, I know what I was talking about as indicated “It is very likely that Nana Akufo Addo initially thought it was as simple as reciting A B C D, to be the president of a country.”



“As the President of Ghana, he represents the national unity and is the guarantor of the Constitution and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces but the president lacks the knowledge of creating a flexible economy despite appointing the largest ministerial posts in the country,” this paragraph of that article reflects on today’s crisis.



If Ghanaians will ever pity Akufo Addo, to accept the E-Levy because he is old or an elderly person, many will die with distress, agony, poverty, and frustration, while he keeps enjoying himself both in the air and on earth. Say no to E-Levy, if you truly love Ghana.