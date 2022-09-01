Why Ghana has fallen into the category of a failed state

File photo of the Ghana flag

In the 1990s, with the fall of the Soviet Union and the bipolar system of international relations that it brought with it, the issue of weak, collapsing, and failed states first became apparent. Ghana, however, fits the description of a failed state given the current level of political instability, the economy's collapse, the currency's depreciation, a high degree of corruption, and unemployment.

When describing weak states, it is important to note that many nations are weak because of external pressures on their physical, economic, or political systems; they may also be weak because of excessive inflation or ongoing internal discontent; political instability; dictatorship; corruption; or debt. We must acknowledge the rising crime rate, failing infrastructure, and deterioration of social security in Ghana today.



The biggest mistake ever made by the NPP political party was allowing a crook like Akufo Addo to serve as the party's presidential candidate and another biggest mistake made by Ghanaians was to accept Ken Ofori- Atta as finance minister. I've repeated this claim and gone into great detail about how Ken Ofori-Atta's appointment has harmed Ghana.



Although Gabby Otchere-Darko holds no official position in the current administration, he, along with his relatives, President Akufo Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, are to blame for Ghana's demise as a country because of countless fraudulent transactions that resulted in the theft of millions from public funds and sent them to unspecified locations. That’s why Ghana is so burdened with a significant debt that lacks transparency.



As a result, Gabby Otchere-Darko is under pressure to keep up his defense of Akufo Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta's appalling leadership. Octhere-Darko recently made the ridiculous claim that Ghanaians are demanding the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta as if that will solve the economic crisis. He worries that the illegal money flow to the president and him will stop when Ken Ofori-Atta is gone.



Like Akufo Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta, Gabby Otchere-Darko is a member of the same political bird species and is unconcerned with the plight of Ghana's underclass. If he does, he wouldn't claim that Akufo Addo will improve the economy after six years in power and plunging Ghana into an unrecoverable tunnel. The Akufo Addo family behaves more like con men than ethical individuals.



The majority of persons who prefix their titles with "Professor" actually reveal their ignorance when they frequently want their opinions to be heard. There is nothing improper about a president nominating his son or brother to a position of authority, according to one called Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah.



The so-called Professor justified his claim by pointing out that ex-US President Kennedy and previous President John Agyekum Kufuor both selected his brother Kwame Addo-Kuffuor for the position of Defense Minister in Ghana. He regarded Kwame Addo-Kuffuor as being very capable.

Comparing Ghana's politics to American politics even reveals how stupid Baffour Agyeman-Duah is because in the US, unlike in Akufo Addo's government, where politicians serve themselves, the politicians serve the people. This is one of the reasons both the dead and living NPP politicians steal from the government coffers.



The amount of money that the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie and Eugene Arhin, stole from the government's coffers would not have been possible in the United States of America. It was conceivable in Ghana because Arhin's wife revealed him, and Sir John's death will reveal him. What purpose does Baffour Agyeman-Duah's comment serve?



I want Baffour Agyeman-Duah to inform Ghanaians if the US government experienced the same economic crises, depreciated currency, and a high degree of corruption when Kennedy appointed his cousin or brother to office. I'm sick and weary of people like Baffour Agyeman-Duah who accept criminality as being committed by the NPP government because of tribalism that has destroyed his brain.



In the 1990s, with the fall of the Soviet Union and the bipolar system of international relations that it brought with it, the issue of weak, collapsing, and failed states first became apparent. Ghana, however, fits the description of a failed state given the current level of political instability, the economy's collapse, the currency's depreciation, a high degree of corruption, and unemployment.



When describing weak states, it is important to note that many nations are weak because of external pressures on their physical, economic, or political systems; they may also be weak because of excessive inflation or ongoing internal discontent; political instability; dictatorship; corruption; or debt. We must acknowledge the rising crime rate, failing infrastructure, and deterioration of social security in Ghana today.



The biggest mistake ever made by the NPP political party was allowing a crook like Akufo Addo to serve as the party's presidential candidate and another biggest mistake made by Ghanaians was to accept Ken Ofori- Atta as finance minister. I've repeated this claim and gone into great detail about how Ken Ofori-Atta's appointment has harmed Ghana.



Although Gabby Otchere-Darko holds no official position in the current administration, he, along with his relatives, President Akufo Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, are to blame for Ghana's demise as a country because of countless fraudulent transactions that resulted in the theft of millions from public funds and sent them to unspecified locations. That’s why Ghana is so burdened with a significant debt that lacks transparency.

As a result, Gabby Otchere-Darko is under pressure to keep up his defense of Akufo Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta's appalling leadership. Octhere-Darko recently made the ridiculous claim that Ghanaians are demanding the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta as if that will solve the economic crisis. He worries that the illegal money flow to the president and him will stop when Ken Ofori-Atta is gone.



Like Akufo Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta, Gabby Otchere-Darko is a member of the same political bird species and is unconcerned with the plight of Ghana's underclass. If he does, he wouldn't claim that Akufo Addo will improve the economy after six years in power and plunging Ghana into an unrecoverable tunnel. The Akufo Addo family behaves more like con men than ethical individuals.



The majority of persons who prefix their titles with "Professor" actually reveal their ignorance when they frequently want their opinions to be heard. There is nothing improper about a president nominating his son or brother to a position of authority, according to one called Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah.



The so-called Professor justified his claim by pointing out that ex-US President Kennedy and previous President John Agyekum Kufuor both selected his brother Kwame Addo-Kuffuor to the position of Defense Minister in Ghana. He regarded Kwame Addo-Kuffuor as being very capable.



Comparing Ghana's politics to American politics even reveals how stupid Baffour Agyeman-Duah is because in the US, unlike in Akufo Addo's government, where politicians serve themselves, the politicians serve the people. This is one of the reasons both the dead and living NPP politicians steal from the government coffers.



The amount of money that the late Kwadzo Owusu Afriyie and Eugene Arhin, stole from the government's coffers would not have been possible in the United States of America. It was conceivable in Ghana because Arhin's wife revealed him, and Sir John's death will reveal him. What purpose does Baffour Agyeman-Duah's comment serve?



I want Baffour Agyeman-Duah to inform Ghanaians if the US government experienced the same economic crises, depreciated currency, and high degree of corruption when Kennedy appointed his cousin or brother to office. I'm sick and weary of people like Baffour Agyeman-Duah who accept criminality as being committed by the NPP government because of tribalism that has destroyed his brain.

If John Mahama hadn't been followed by Akufo Addo as president, Ghana would have been a very good nation. Ghanaians have the right to vote and change the government but relying on Akufo Addo was one of the biggest mistakes they could have made, and they are now paying dearly for it because Akufo Addo is a criminal. I have said many times without any regrets. He puts on the act of being a gentleman, but his heart is full of tricks.



He acts in accordance with what his mind instructs him to do, and none of his decisions are made with the interests of the majority of Ghanaians in mind. We saw how he forced the E-Levy through despite the fact that the majority of Ghanaians opposed it. That is characteristic of Akufo Addo's con artistry.



Sam Okudjeto Ablakwa criticized him for his careless spending and extravagant travel expenditures how many times? Up until Ghana's economy failed and the currency fell, he disregarded Ghanaians and conducted things his way. What do you anticipate from someone like Akufo Addo serving as the president of your nation?



To facilitate corruption for himself, Ken Ofori-Atta, a relative, was appointed by Akufo Addo. Many banking institutions were brought down by them, but the one belonging to the Finance Minister was left standing. Isn't that corruption, then? The inept Akufo Addo keeps blaming Mahama for his mess, COVID, and the Russia-Ukraine war for the economy's collapse, but he never brings up the cash taken from COVID as a contributing factor.



Even though Akufo Addo and Ken Ofori-financial Atta's crimes have negatively impacted Ghana, the Christian Council, Islamic authorities, well-known pastors, and groups that earlier opposed John Mahama are now mute.



Therefore, I fail to understand why Baffour Agyeman-Duah didn't bother to discuss the damage Akufo Addo and his family have caused to Ghana. Instead, what is most important to him is to tell Ghanaians that "There's nothing wrong appointing your brother; Ex-US President Kennedy did it; Kufuor also — Agyeman-Duah."



The inept Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has revealed that if Ghanaians had supported the E-Levy, money from that bogus taxation would have repaired the roads, just like bad farmers blame their equipment. Taxation is beneficial for economic growth, but governments rarely employ illegal means to defraud citizens of the fact that, despite years in office, they still can't boast of jobs they created for the common people.

Sadly, the shrewd president expressed disbelief that the Yapei-Kusawgu District was still underdeveloped when on a tour of the Savannah Region, which led him to falsely claim that Yagbonwura was lucky to have him as president of Ghana. Anyone who believes Ghana is fortunate to have Akufo Addo as president should seek psychiatric care, I'll do it for you.



The country's demographic, political, and economic conditions are taken into account while calculating the Failed States Index, as well as the authorities' ability to maintain the integrity of the territory.



Currently, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic (CAR), Chad, Sudan, and Afghanistan are among the nations on the list. Ghanaians shouldn't be shocked when they see their nation's name on the list in the near future.