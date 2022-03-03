Why Ghana's TVET institutions rank among the worst in Sub-Sahara Africa

Ghana TVET

With traditional courses such as carpentry, motor mechanics, fashion, and catering, dominating without the use of modern technology, which in effect has resulted in the production of graduates with a skill set that does not meet industry requirements, Ghana’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

TVET institutions rank among the worst in Sub-Sahara Africa (SSA) according to a new report by African Center for Economic Transformation titled “Strengthening Education and Learning Systems to deliver a Fourth Industrial Revolution”.



The weak collaboration between TVET institutions and Industry has resulted in their curricula being poorly aligned to the needs of industry. Skills that are relevant for the 21st century are not adequately integrated into the curricula of these institutions, and when they are, they lack quality delivery, the report notes.



Ernest Bako Wubonto in a news report for the Business and Financial Times based on this report, among other issues noted, highlights that “despite the government’s push for increased uptake of TVET to provide the country with a workforce equipped with practical skill, the sector still suffers from the same poor public perception as a place for academically weak students.

Vocational schools are also plagued by outdated machinery and curricula, lack of standardization, insufficient investment, and a fragmented landscape’.



Also, curricula development in SSA countries tend not to reflect the changing nature of work, while teachers often lack adequate training and tools to provide young people with relevant skills (thebfonline.com).