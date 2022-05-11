Why I built Adeo ,  the self prep app in your pocket

George Felix Adeo Olympio

The news of a pandemic spreading across the globe. Uncertainty and anxiety was palpable as I took a walk just before sunset.

Fast forward to March, 2020, school administrators kept calling my phone. I am Victor Adatsi , formerly of eCoach, this is my job and it is only natural that many heads of schools had my number. They needed a solution. Something to help them run schools remotely because schools could no longer operate in the traditional way. Everywhere, in mum and dad groups, PTA groups, everyone was looking for alternatives. No one knew when schools would resume. There was no end in sight. No one had experienced a pandemic on this scale. The future was uncertain.



Back to why some heads of schools were calling.



My former startup, eCoach was an ed-tech company which for many years had sold educational products to schools and students across Ghana. Surely, Victor should have a solution, they said but unfortunately, Victor had decided to walk away from edtech in 2018 to try something else, something different.



Well, after a couple of years I found myself back into edtech. As the saying goes, there is nothing like your first love. I was too passionate about education to let it go completely. As I was pondering over a return to edtech, the pandemic hit and the calls followed. We also noticed a spike in users on our old platform.



Covid even though terrible, shook the foundations of education and the perception of remote learning. This made the schools more receptive to the idea of eLearning. I decided to go back to the drawing board and restrategize. What we desperately needed was a complete overhaul. A new team was needed to build adeo..



Naming the company.

My close colleague who I worked with for many years became the younger brother I never had, being the last child of my parents. George Adeo Felix Olympio and I became really close and we would spend hours online working. Unfortunately, Olympio left us to be with the Lord in 2020. It was certainly a very devastating moment for me. I always envisioned working with him for the rest of our lives but the Lord needed him. This company and our product is named after him. Adeo(Latin) is a gift from God. The ideas that were put together to form this product were gifts from God and I am certain it will offer students the best exam prep experience.



The goal of Adeo is to tailor the experience to suit every individual student. Adeo is built to understand and adapt to the individualities of each student fostering the progress we hope to see. Adeo has the largest Question and Answer database in West Africa ie. 200,000+ questions and answers and we keep updating our database every single day.



We are committed to providing students a smart and intuitive application that helps them prepare adequately for upcoming exams in an efficient manner using data analysis. We want to make quality education not only affordable but tailored differently for every user. It’s a personal prep tool for students and the “personal” is key to our operations at Adeo.



Adeo currently offers content for BECE, WASSCE, JAMB. We will however be offering content on SAT, GRE, GMAT, ACCA and KCSE in the new future.



In a couple of weeks, Adeo will be officially launched. You can get Adeo on the playstore, app store and on our website, https://adeo.africa on the launch date.



On 31st May, 2022, get ready for a new experience, exam prep has never been this easy. This is our gift to every student out there. Adeo. Join us!