Why I think Kwabena Frimpong should be considered as National Deputy Youth Organiser of NPP

Kwabena Frimpong

The Youth Wing of NPP has over the years, played a catalytic role in ensuring victory for the NPP.

That feat has only been possible because the commanders of the wing and their deputies demonstrated a deeper understanding of youth dynamics and mobilisation which are key to harnessing the potentials of the youth for a course.



Coupled with the above, party commitment and loyalty are crucial for a competent and an effective youth commander. How are these traits demonstrated or measured. They're measured through one's years of service to the party in and out of government.



For me, Kwabena Frimpong has exhibited all these traits and more. Kwabena is a very loyal person who has stood with Chairman Stephen Ntim through thick and thin for close to 20 years.



Having shown such tremendous love and unimpeachable commitment/loyalty to Mr. Ntim, I am very sure that Kwabena would do everything to see Mr. Ntim, whose ambition as articulated by him is to break the eight, succeed.

Kwabena Frimpong is not only committed and loyal, but he's very competent in many regards. If you doubt me, see his impact in the Ashanti Youth Association, Patriotic Youth Alliance, and a host of other associations.



In addition, he's a very good communicator who has defended the NPP on radio and TV over the years.



With his influence in the Ashanti region, and having demonstrated several enviable traits in the areas of communication, mobilisation, loyalty, amongst others, Kwabena Frimpong remains the best choice for the National Deputy Youth Organiser.