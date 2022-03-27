Why Mahama must be given a second chance as president? (Part two)

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Mahama is extremely honest, selfless, fair, and empathetic towards others. He feels the pain of the ordinary disadvantaged Ghanaian and the rural poor that is why he did so much within his 4-year stint as president to assuage the suffering of the masses. And I am continuing with the plethora of evidence of his achievements.

Energy



No president or government in Ghana’s history worked and invested in the energy sector more than former President John Mahama. He added about 2,300 MW of power to the national grid to solve the perennial energy crisis in Ghana.



He completed the Ten, Gye Nyame, and the Volta Basin oil blocks exploration projects and successfully implemented the deregulation of petroleum products.



Other energy sector projects are the Pungu Solar Energy Project, Atuabo Gas Plant, electrification of 22 communities in Tamale South, and electrification of 54 Communities in Mampong.



In addition to the Energy Sector Levy, he restructured the legacy debt of the power utilities, which helped to stabilise the power situation.



Water and sanitation



President Mahama increased investments in the provision of clean drinking water through the provision of boreholes, small-town water systems and major urban water treatment projects as some initiatives that had significantly increased access to clean drinking water. Examples are:

1. The Teshie desalination plant.



2. The Kpong water expansion project.



3. The ATMA project which expanded access to urban water supply in the capital, Accra.



4. The Wa water supply project.



5. The 3Ks project, covering Kumawu, Konongo and Kwahu.



6. Kibi 5- Town Water Treatment Plant.



7. Akwapim Water Project.

Education



The John Mahama government continued to support the provision of free textbooks and uniforms to pupils in public schools and restructured and enlarged the school feeding programme.



The school shift system, through which pupils run shifts due to the lack of adequate classrooms, was largely taken care of in many communities in Wa, Sunyani, Tarkwa, Dansoman, Krachi Nchumuru in the Oti Region and many other areas.



In raising the quality and inclusiveness of education for everyone in Ghana, his government provided over 10,000 free sandals to poor pupils.



In the area of Accelerated ICT Education, his administration improved ICT at the basic level by training over 81,000 basic school teachers for them to acquire the requisite skills in the use of ICT in teaching and learning.



A total of 114,500 laptops were procured and distributed to basic school teachers and public schools across the country.



His administration passed the Technical University Act, Act, 2016 (Act 992) which turned Polytechnics in the country into Technical Universities.

His government passed other bills such as:



1. The Chartered Institute of Taxation Act, 2016.



2. The National Commission for Tertiary Education Bill.



3. National Accreditation and Qualification Authority Bills, 2015.



4. Ghana Book Development Council Bill and The Chartered Institute of Bankers Bill, 2015.



To facilitate the management of education delivery, the Mahama-led administration procured and distributed 500 vehicles to Senior High Schools, Universities, Colleges of Education, and Polytechnics.



In terms of School Infrastructure, a total of 1,856 out of 2,578 basic school projects were completed under the Schools Under Trees Programme. The remaining were under various levels of completion when he left office.

In addition, several teachers' bungalows, education offices, sanitation blocks, and 203 classroom blocks including the SHS E-blocks were completed.



Under the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD), Mahama's administration rehabilitated 345 KG classrooms, constructed 1,347 KG blocks, and provided 1,875 KG tables and chairs.



He largely facilitated the establishment of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD).



To be continued