Why are Asanteman chiefs in collusion with Asantehene to obliterate Asante history?

Are Asanteman paramount chiefs conversant with the true Asante history? Do they as individuals understand, or are knowledgeable on, the history of their origin, the terms and purpose of their belonging to Asanteman, formerly the Asante Confederacy or the Asante Kingdom?

Asanteman is a loose association of the paramountcy divisions within the Ashanti region and parts of the Eastern and former Brong-Ahafo and Volta regions. Each division is headed by their paramount chief with the land they occupy belonging to their various individual stools to take care of for their subjects.



In the Ashanti region, in particular, the divisional lands for the various paramountcies had been cadaster, thus, surveyed and separated by Sir Francis Fuller (1866 – 1944), using the Fuller pillars. Sir Francis Fuller was the British Chief Commissioner of Ashanti from 1902 to 1920.



Any reigning Asantehene is the bona fide ceremonial head of Asanteman, but not the overlord with the right to exercise autocratic powers over the members of that loose association of chiefdoms called Asanteman.



Additionally, no Asantehene owes the entirety of Ashanti land. Therefore, for Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to claim full ownership of the entire Ashanti region land to do as he wants with any part of the land simply makes him an object of laughter in the eyes of many a discerning Ghanaian, especially, the those who conversant with Ashanti history and ownership of Ashanti land.



Why are the paramount chiefs in the Ashanti region or Asanteman quiet on the contradictory actions steadily being taken by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to usurp not only the lands but powers belonging to the various paramount chiefs? Is it because the paramount chiefs do not know their history and or, rights, as Asantes and members of Asanteman and the actual position of Asantehene within Asanteman?

Are they not rather stupidly colluding with him, a crafty person as he is, to unknowingly but eventually end up losing their lands and powers to him to become subservient and a disgrace to their stool and subjects? Or, is it all because of the fact most of them, if not all, are not true royals to normally ascend the stools they are currently occupying hence fear repercussions of removal from the throne should they dare challenge Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for completely untoward actions?



Trying hard as I am, I cannot still find answers to why all the Asanteman chiefs have gone silent over what is clearly the untraditional behaviour of the bullying Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The only answer I can fathom for their silent and nonchalant attitude could be the fact they will very much do the same if they had their own way, or they are secretly personally benefiting from the actions by Otumfuo to the detriment of their various subjects.



An Akan adage has it thus, “if you come across an animal sitting on your fellow, ask the animal to get off you, but not of him. This is because once the animal gets off that person, it will come to sit on you”. This goes to tell that as Otumfuo has started imposing illegal non-royals on some paramountcies, starting with Kumawu, and then Essumeja, it will surely affect others as well.



Therefore, to avoid those not yet affected by possible affection, they had better rally behind those who come under the uncustomary and untraditional behaviour of Otumfuo to robustly resist him. They should all bare their teeth to him or else, he will take them out one by one.



Yesterday, it was Kumawu but nobody came to their aid. Today, it has been Essumeja but nobody has come to rescue them. Next time around, it will be you and nobody will be around to help you.

The crook is usurping the lands and powers of the Asanteman divisional chiefs one by one



The nonchalance by the Asanteman chiefs, doing nothing but watching unconcerned with their arms folded around their chest when their fellows have come under the greed and mistreatment by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, themselves risk the same deplorable visitation.



The seeming law of Karma could well be summed up in the view expressed by Martin Niemöller (1892–1984). “He was a prominent Lutheran pastor in Germany. He emerged as an outspoken public foe of Adolf Hitler and spent the last seven years of Nazi rule in concentration camps”.



He said, ”First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.



Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.



Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me”.



For how long will the Asanteman chiefs remain collusively mute while the bully, insatiably greedy, selfish and corrupt Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commits acts of injustice against some true royal families in Asanteman? He has done it to Kumawu Ananangya royals. He has done it to Essumeja true royals.



Whose turn will it soon be? It could be you, oh, ye unreasonably silent paramount chief.



He had better discard his bad behaviour or else, he will not be given an inch of breathing space, God willing!

Assume true royals, you have my support in this difficult time of yours!



More to follow so stay tuned.