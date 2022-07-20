Ghanaians outside the country are equally worried about the state of the economy

The question, “Why are you so much concerned about what goes on in Ghana since you don’t live there but abroad?”, has severally been posed to the writer.

Many Ghanaians who come across as caring friends or enemies have many a time asked Rockson Adofo, a native of Ghana, and specifically the proud and fearless son of Kumawu, patrilineally, and Asiampa (Juaben - Ashanti), matrilineally, why he cares so much about issues affecting, or are prevalent, in Ghana?



They are of the viewpoint that Ghanaians and Africans living in Ghana, and Africa, respectively, are of a different mentality; reasoning differently as though, they live on a different planet many light years away from the earth. That being the factual case, why should any serious person living outside Ghana in the civilized white man’s country worry about them instead of concentrating on bettering your own life and the country of your residence, they argue?



My answer to them has always been, “if the back of your teeth is bitter, it is there that you lick” and no matter how hard and best you try to assimilate into the culture and your adopted white man’s country, your skin colour gives you away. You, as an individual black person, no matter how super rich or learned you are, will never be accorded any true respect and recognition by our white contemporaries unless you are linked up with the total civilization of Ghanaians in Ghana or black people in Africa.

Until continental Africans become generally civilized, as it is in the song by Peter Tosh, “Don’t care where you come from, as long as you are a black man you are an African; no matter your riches, level of your education, status in society, you will not be given the due respect and recognition by a white man as long as the majority of your black compatriot's reason and behave worse than their pet dogs.



This is my belief hence always seeking to be concerned about what goes on in Ghana that needs to be streamlined to make my people behave as rational human beings to help better the country for their collective and worldwide interests.