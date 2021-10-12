Why attempted assassinations of Nkrumah if he wasn’t a great leader?

Ex-President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

Till today, nepotism, tribalism, and hate have divided Ghana to the extent that many Ghanaians have refused to acknowledge Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana, as one of the greatest African leaders of all time, even though no Ghanaian leader dead or alive can be compared to Nkrumah.

In his lifetime as the president of Ghana, Nkrumah survived several assassination attempts on his life.



The question many have refused to ask is if Nkrumah wasn’t a great leader seen as a threat by the Western colonialists and the United States of America’s government, why those assassination attempts?



In the first place, who cares about assassinating an inefficient African leader that doesn’t pose a threat to the foreign world? The same assassination attempts were made on the life of Fidel Castro of Cuba, yet he escaped every attempt. Foreign governments want to kill any strong leader they can’t stand n the third world.



No sensible person will waste a bullet to shoot down a bird if you can catch it by hand, thus; assassination attempts on Nkrumah’s life reveal how great he was as a leader.



Kwame Nkrumah could probably be the most feared among all African leaders in the political history of Ghana, to foreign governments because of his intelligence on uniting African nations, and to end foreign power's dominance in African politics.

The quotes of Kwame Nkrumah, such as, “Africa is a paradox which illustrates and highlights neo-colonialism. Her earth is rich, yet the products that come from above and below the soil continue to enrich, not Africans predominantly, but groups and individuals who operate to Africa’s impoverishment,” made him an enemy.



The effort of Nkrumah, which resulted in the liberation of African countries, including Congo and Guinea, wasn’t taken likely by the West and the United State of America governments.



According to Ghana’s history, Nkrumah survived five assassination attempts in his life between 1956 and 1962.



The latter occurred on September 9, 1962, at his official residence at the Flag Staff House. A little girl sent to give flowers to the president was killed in a bomb blast that also injured many guests around at that time.



The fact that he survived each assassination attempt on his life, coined the slogan of “Nkrumah never dies."

The media, nepotists, and other unpatriotic citizens of Ghana, have tried every way to tarnish the image of this great leader, yet they can’t change history.



If Nkrumah was hated as much as the tribalists want us to know, he wouldn’t have had numerous admirers in Ghana at that time.



Even when he survived the assassination, there was a mass demonstration against the perpetrators with posters reading "Hands off the great Kwame Nkrumah!"



How can a leader who is dead decades ago, name be still mentioned today in schools and throughout Africa’s political history?



The history of Ghana can be tampered with, currencies bearing his picture can be taken out of circulation and the names of institutions can be changed, yet no Ghanaian leader can fill in the shoes of Kwame Nkrumah.