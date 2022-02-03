Why does it have to be Dr Mahamudu Bawumia?

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The NPP is faced with a fateful choice. As a result, there is a better road that inspires us to break the 8 and another one that takes us to an unhappy exit from the government. To clinch the ultimate, we need a new leader with a clear and less burdensome strategy.

The history of our party is dependent on the right individual turning up at the right moment. DMB exudes the aura of a "person of destiny." We require a leader who fits within our current political dynamics and can lead the party to victory in multiple general elections in the future. That being said, I would want to highlight a few reasons why I believe DMB is an excellent choice for the important tasks ahead.



Justification of Inclusion



Our party's success narrative cannot be written without the name DMB emblazoned in gold. He has shown a stronger degree of dedication to the party since H.E Nana Akufo Addo and the party deemed him worthy to partner with him. He has devoted himself entirely to the party's service for more than a decade. DMB, like President Akufo Addo, put his highly respected career on wait to guarantee that we return to power and put our country on a road of growth.



After our loss in 2012, the party was at a crossroads, with many of our party folks devastated by the outcome. He stepped up to be counted in those difficult moments, leading the team through the analysis of over 30,000 pink sheets, our primary evidence, and offering himself as the party's star witness to strengthen our case.



The outcome of the legal ruling, as well as the fundamental modifications to our election rules and processes, played a role in our subsequent electoral triumphs. Despite this, he chaired a team that proposed significant election reforms. DMB's light has impacted our two electoral triumphs, which cannot be diminished by the onslaught of personal assaults on him.

Hands-on Experience



DMB is a plausible candidate who is serving as Vice-President for the second time because of his hard work. He has, without a doubt, transformed from a President-in-Training to a President-in-Waiting. With the greatest of respect, aside from President Akufo Addo and President J. A Kufuor, there is no one in the NPP right now who has greater experience and understands the subtleties of the position of a President than DMB.



We cannot afford the sloppiness of trial and error, especially with a vital election against the NDC in 2024. DMB has what it takes to continue President Akufo Addo's and the NPP's legacy. He can reach across the aisle and gain non-NPP votes by instinct and considerable experience.



Excellent Communicator



DMB has firmly established himself as one of our most effective communicators. He can simplify complex issues and articulate them in a way that captivates his audience. He is the ideal person to articulate the Akufo Addo administration's successes and to bring the debate to the NDC. He is the NDC's Achilles heel and a major impediment to its growth.

DMB has served as the party's "fall guy" in both opposition and governing. His adversaries have continued to try in vain to undermine him by removing bits of his campaign speeches that are being utilized out of context and the nature of the circumstances under which they were delivered. The positivity that lies behind those propaganda videos underscores DMB's enormous accomplishments in employing his extraordinary communication abilities in advocating for our electoral victories. Even in government, he continues to display the same communication abilities and exceptional expertise.



Champion of the grassroots



DMB has a natural affinity towards the grassroots. He has developed a unique relationship with the party's grassroots operatives around the country over the years. He welcomes everyone without any intimidating looks and shares his time with everyone, being attentive to their concerns and following through on their expectations. He can mobilise the confidence of the grassroots to wage a vigorous campaign capable of breaking the 8.



Conclusion



We're at a crossroads, and we need to think outside the box to offer both a strategic candidate and one who has previously been marketed. DMB is who he is, and he is not posing. He has worked relentlessly with President Akufo Addo to secure two major victories for our party. DMB stands tall in aiding us in our winning ways. The DMB project is viable, and everyone should endeavour to be a part of making history.