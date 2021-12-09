Why is Google Chrome not responding

Tips to using chrome

Google Chrome is my preferred web browser on mobile devices and desktop computers. The browser perfectly syncs the tabs of different devices and offers various chrome extensions.

However, the Chrome experience is not without its problems. The browser is famous for consuming excessive amounts of RAM. Another widespread problem with Chrome is that it sometimes stops responding in Windows.



And users can't just switch to any Chrome alternative as they have browsing history, extensions, bookmarks, and passwords saved in Chrome browser. The transition is not as smooth as you might think.



Instead, you can follow this guide and fix Google Chrome not responding error. Check out the step-by-step instructions below and troubleshoot Chrome on Windows.



1. Make sure you are connected to the internet



First, check if your device is connected to a stable internet connection.



After confirming that, open the Settings app in Windows 10 (use Windows keyboard shortcut + I). Go to Network and Internet> Status and make sure it says "You are connected to the Internet."



If the status says that, you'll also want to test the internet connection with a different browser, to make sure the issue is focused on Chrome only. Open Microsoft Edge or Firefox and try opening some sites.



If you can't connect to the web with other browsers, you know that there is still a problem with your internet connection and not with Chrome. On the other hand, if the other browser connects well, the problem is with Chrome only and you can continue with our troubleshooting guide.



2. Delete cache and cookies from google



A corrupted cache can ruin your day. It is almost always safe to clear the cache, so there is no reason not to try.

If there is overloaded browsing data on your Google Chrome, that can make the browser slow or stop responding altogether.



So when Google Chrome is unresponsive on Windows 10, you can clear your browser's browsing history, cache, and cookies.



Step 1: Open Google Chrome, tap on the three-dot menu at the top.



Step 2: Navigate to More tools> Clear browsing data.



Step 3: In the next menu, go to Advanced and select Cache and cookie files to delete.



Then, restart the Google Chrome browser and inspect if the problems with Google Chrome not responding have been fixed.



3. Close the chrome correctly



Chrome sometimes becomes unresponsive because tabs that it has closed over time never close the process. These Chrome processes add up and consume a lot of RAM. The behavior ultimately leads to Chrome crashing, freezing, or not opening at all.



Follow the steps below to completely close Chrome on Windows 10.



Step 1: Press the Windows key and open the start menu.

Step 2: Type Task Manager and hit Enter to open the program.



Step 3: Right-click on the top-level Google Chrome process (the one with the number next to it) and select End Task.



That will shut down all running Chrome processes, free up RAM, and allow you to restart Chrome. You should also take a look at other processes running in the background. Close the irrelevant ones, and that should free up more RAM space on your Windows 10 device.



4. Disable the chrome extensions



Extensions play a vital role in the Chrome ecosystem. Using extensions, more features can be added to the basic interface and functionality of Chrome. However, some may not be actively maintained, out of date, or develop incompatibilities with newer versions of Chrome.



If you have dozens of Chrome extensions installed, it can be difficult to determine which one is causing the problem.



So the easiest solution is to disable all the extensions and then enable only the ones you need one at a time.



Step 1: Open Google Chrome, tap on the three-dot menu at the top.



Step 2: Navigate to More Tools> Extensions.



Step 3: It will open the Extension menu. Tap on the Remove button and remove the extensions from Chrome.

5. Reset all chrome settings



It can help because there are times when modifying the wrong settings can eventually cause problems with Chrome, especially if you are enabling beta features.



You can fix all of that by restarting Chrome.



Step 1: Launch Chrome and open Settings.



Step 2: Scroll down and click Advanced to open all settings.



Step 3: Scroll down to the Reset and Clean section and click on Restore settings to their original defaults.



A window will open with a warning stating that all Chrome settings will be reset. Just select Reset Settings to continue.



Just remember that this will disable all your extensions, clear temporary data, and remove all cookies. However, it will not affect bookmarks, history, and saved passwords.



6. Use the chrome malware scanner



If none of the above tricks worked, it is possible that your system has malicious software that is interfering with Chrome. The good news is that Google has built in an anti-malware scanner that will scan your computer and find any problems.

Step 1: Open Chrome and go to Settings.



Step 2: Scroll down and click Advanced to open all settings.



Step 3: Scroll down to the Reset and Clean section and click Clean Computer.



That will open a window where you can start the Chrome malware scan. Just select the Search button to start the scan.



7. Re-install the chrome



Reinstalling Chrome is the complete way to reset Chrome. You must remove Chrome from the Add / Remove Programs menu.



Once the uninstall process is done, open the Chrome installer you downloaded. Once Chrome has been completely reinstalled, it should normally work again.



Start using google chrome again



You can easily fix Chrome not responding error on Windows 10 using the tricks mentioned above. While you're at it, let us know about the trick that worked for you in the comment section below.