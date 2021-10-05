Why is Kofi Adams running Dr Kwabena Duffour down?

Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffour

Do you crucify the messenger, oh Kofi Adams (Hon?)? Why have you hit the road, trying your hardest to malign Dr Kwabena Duffour simply upon his suspected desire to contest for any future NDC flagbearership?

Hardly had a publication appeared on the Ghana news media when Kofi Adams, an NDC Member of Parliament, came out declaring that nobody is capable to contest John Dramani Mahama, the all-powerful Lord of the NDC, for the party’s leadership. He claimed unless something went disastrously wrong with John Mahama, nobody should dare contest him. Anyone going to contest him for the leadership of the NDC will be completely floored, he assumes. For him, it is anathema for anyone to dream of contesting John Mahama for that position.



He went on to declare that the age of Dr Duffour is a clear protruding obstacle that disqualifies him in advance.



Let it be known to Kofi Adams, an alleged criminal who has dubiously availed himself of some state cars that age is simply a number. If the mind of Dr Duffour is sharp and he has the dedication and dynamism to be of service to his people and country, and with his body fitness permitting, why can’t he submit himself for election to lead the NDC party?



Is the flagbearer’s slot within NDC the prerogative of John Dramani Mahama the liar and the most incompetent one? Was he not the one who mobilised and led the NDC saying he had won election 2020 but only to finally come out barefaced, acknowledging that he did not actually win the election but desired to question the integrity of the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Adukwei Mensah?



The little said about John Mahama, the obvious Ghana “elected government official one” per the view expressed in the declaration of judgment on the Airbus scandal, much the better. He, like most current NDC leaders including Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, are unfit to make further attempts to lead Ghana. A new crop of people is needed. Subsequently, Dr Duffour is absolutely right and welcome to contest for the NDC flagbearership if he so desires.

I wonder why the crooks in the NDC are all always attracted to John Dramani Mahama fighting his corner.



The NDC were all once using the age of Nana Akufo-Addo to run him down, similarly as dishonourable Kofi Adams is doing to Dr Duffour. However, discerning Ghanaians can now see the difference between the old man Nana Akufo-Addo and the young man John Dramani Mahama when it comes to who is more visionary, competent and has the love of the country at heart and can get Ghana moving forward economically.



The old man born in the Gold Coast era is performing more wonders than the young man born in the current Ghana period.



Therefore, Dr Kwabena Duffour, despite his age, will perform much better than John Mahama, who like the proverbial “Atee” (smelly insect) that says, “3po anso me adware” (the ocean was not enough to cleanse me). John Mahama has steadily occupied every political position in Ghana and accumulated so much wealth, both genuinely and dubiously, yet he is not satisfied with what he has acquired. He still wants more. How greedy he is!



I shall be supporting Dr Duffour to truncate John Mahama’s dreams to permanently self-impose himself on NDC as their life-long leader, although I detest the jinxed cyclical 8-year rotation between the NDC and NPP, the cause of perpetuation of official corruption in Ghana. It has given rise to “you scratch my back I scratch your back” hence no government is effectively capable of prosecuting and convicting corrupt government appointees from the other political party or government.

Get lost, Kofi Adams!



Lest I forget, is it not one Godwin at Oman FM that is taking Kofi Adams on with regard to the state cars in possession of Kofi Adams? If yes, how is it going?



Dr Duffour and Dr Bawumia have my back!