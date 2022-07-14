Why is Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng investigating a deceased politician instead of active ones?

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) member and former CEO of the Forestry Commission, Mr. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, passed away. This corrupt politician once called John Mahama, the previous president of Ghana, a thief.

Will Kissi Agyebeng just freeze the assets of corrupt politicians who have passed away as opposed to those who are still alive? The Special Prosecutor should identify corrupt politicians who are still alive rather than those who have already passed away.



Following Sir John's infinite call to rest, his will, which included a list of the assets divided among his family, exposed not only how dishonest and unreliable he was, but also that politics is a game in which, if you enter, you will quickly accumulate enough wealth to satisfy all of your close relatives.



After the controversy over the late former New Patriotic Party General Secretary's will went viral on social media, Kissi Agyebeng, the new Special Prosecutor who replaced Martin Amidu, thinks it is crucial to freeze the assets of the man.



On August 5, 2021, the desperate Akufo Addo officially nominated Kissi Agyebeng after several persons protested his appointment, including Ken Agyapong, an NPP MP who represents Assin Central in parliament, and Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor.



I asked Kissi Agyebeng in an article what he would do if Martin Amidu resigned because he could no longer tolerate the president interfering with his ability to carry out his duties as he saw fit. Even though corruption inside the NPP government has increased, Agyebeng has not yet looked into or accused any politicians in the nation of wrongdoing.

This prompted me to ask on February 11, 2022, "The New Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, Is He Dead Or Alive?" ModernGhana reference. That article came after he complained that his office wouldn't have enough money in 2022. President Nana Akufo Addo granted his request, and additional funds were handed to the Special Prosecutor's office to support him in his work.



Under Kissi Agyebeng's leadership, Eugene Arhin, the president's director of communications, was involved in the biggest corruption scandal, but the special prosecutor decided not to look into it despite the money he had amassed in the shortest period of time since entering politics.



While Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah was in office, was accused of taking a $5 million bribe. Kissi Agyebeng pretended to be dead, as he frequently did, and the case disappeared without being looked into.



Then, out of nowhere, a new corruption scandal surfaced, this time involving a Ghanaian journalist by the name of Paul Adom-Otchere, over an inflated price for a standard Christmas tree at the Kotoka International Airport. In no way was Kissy Agyebeng involved in the probe.



The NPP government is still dealing with corruption allegations, like Ken Agyapong's claim on social media that a certain sum was transferred to his ex-wife's account in America. This man wants to be the president of Ghana; there must not be enough angels in heaven.

The NPP government received $435 million from the World Bank to address the COVID crisis, but the Akufo Addo-led administration only gave Ghanaians $100 million, according to the World Bank Director for Ghana. Why didn't Kissi Agyebeng look into the $335 million's whereabouts?



Akufo Addo, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, Eugene Arhin, Paul Adom-Otchere, and many other individuals implicated in corruption in the NPP government could not be prosecuted by Kissi Agyebeng because they are still alive, but he is willing to freeze the will of a deceased man. Does that makes him competent?.



Why Kissi Agyebeng was only able to bring accusations against deceased corrupt politicians is a mystery to me? Is the Special Prosecutor more afraid of persons who are alive than those who are dead? I am unimpressed by Sir John's assets being seized because it appears that since he is dead, he cannot be more dangerous than the living.



Kissi Agyebeng has utilized his advantage over the deceased to give the impression that he is effective, but if he is, I need to know why he wasn't able to recognize Sir John's collected wealth when he was still alive.



The court has overturned the order to freeze the assets of the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, commonly known as Sir John, according to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, led by Attorney Kissi Agyabeng. The president, Nana Akufo Addo, is the only person, in my opinion, who has the authority to issue that kind of court order. That’s why I keep saying that corruption is a disease that cannot be cured; it will always be a sickness that will kill Ghana.