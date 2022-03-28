Why national sword must be kept at the office of the president

President Akufo-Addo with the sword

The Ghana National Flag is not a symbol of Authority that gives a sitting president the powers to rule over the people and the nation at large. The National Flag is only a symbol or trademark used to represent and identify the nation in other countries when the president goes to spearhead government business both home and abroad in the name of the country.

If you could realize after the elections are held and and the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission announce the president-elect, a certain process is triggered.



The constitution of the Republic of Ghana which is the tool for ruling gives the Chief Justice of the land the prerogative to swear in the president elect at the Independence Square.



He/she (Chief Justice) assists the president-elect to recite the oath of office while he holds the staff in his hands to show to the entire country that the president-elect is officially sworn in.



Afterwards, the Sword is then taken by the Chief Justice to the Bank of Ghana for safe keeping.



My question is, why should the Symbol of Authority not be kept at the office of the President to give him protection and authority to receive visitors to represent the sovereignty of the people he rules? Let me take this opportunity draw your attention to something in Parliament.



In Parliament, the staff which is always kept before the Right Hon. Speaker of Parliament gives him the authority to preside over parliament. That is why it’s always lying before him anytime he enters the Parliament house to sit as Hon. Speaker.

Again when the president is visiting the Parliament House to give the state of Nation’s Address the same staff is also brought to parliment to show that the visitor of the house has arrived for the book of parliament to be opened for him to sign with the Right Hon. Speaker and both the majority and minority leaders of the house equally sign to keep as record for the visit of the president.



Immediately he addresses the state in parliament the staff is then taken back to the bank of ghana for safekeeping. Let us not forget that the Bank of Ghana also has its own staff of authority as well .



I believe the symbol of authority should be kept at where the president rules from and not the Bank of Ghana . If it is for safety reasons I believe the National Security outlet supposed to be the safest place to keep it, but I believe it is not appropriate as a concern citizen of the Republic of Ghana to witness this.



Let us not intimidate our heritage and ridicule the sovereignty of the people in the nation. if you visit every presidential house, one will realized that the symbol of authority is kept at the presidency.



What kind of impression are we creating as a people? I believe history can be changed due to civilization and it is never too late to consider this humble opinion of mine as a concern citizen of Ghana . let us protect our heritage and culture as a nation .