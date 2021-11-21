Why so much hate against Mahama even though Akufo-Addo is not a saint?

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

When it comes to corruption in politics, every politician can’t deny taking money from the government coffers or doing something illegal to get an extra income at the expense of the suffering masses.

Mahama was corrupt since he was involved in many corruption scandals. The corruption scandals, the opposition capitalized on it to cost him the 2016 elections but Akufo-Addo is neither holy nor a saint.



He has also been involved in many corruptible scandals and has people like Eugene Arhin, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, who were involved in serious corruption scandals in his administration.



Akufo-Addo appears to be more corrupt than John Mahama and at the same time, he is the worst president in the political history of Ghana, so, why do many Ghanaians hate Mahama so much?



For a very long time, I have been asking myself this question over and over, then after having discussions with several Ghanaians in both Belgium and Ghana via phone, I gathered ample information to share as an article.



I see clearly that Ghanaians are suffering and I can also see that things are not going the right way in Ghana because the country has an arrogant leader who doesn’t know anything about leadership.



Akufo-Addo has destroyed Ghana beyond remedy, and incurred a huge debt on Ghana which will take decades to pay for those debts, so why support someone destroying our country?

Ghana is a very strong tribalistic country that people don’t care to give support to an incompetent leader, so far as the person is an Akyem.



Thus; even if Akufo-Addo is letting the country down, they will still support him more than Mahama who comes from the north. That’s silly indeed but that's also the reality in Ghana.



In a country that values tribal links than development, Ghana has been a country facing a good leadership crisis because support is never given to a better leader due to where he comes from.



This has been the nightmare of Mahama, a man more industrious and intelligent than Akufo-Addo.



The fact that many continue to give support to the NPP leaders who are even more corrupt and have incurred a huge debt on Ghana without any significant achievement, has given Akufo-Addo the belief that he is a great leader without blemishes.



Any intelligent Ghanaian will quickly notice that people that hate John Mahama share tribal links with Akufo Addo or are NPP supporters.

As earlier said, they don’t care about developments in Ghana or if Akufo Addo is incompetent, so far as an Akyem rules the country.



One interesting discussion from Ghana was about a woman who hates Mahama not because he did something wrong but because of Rawlings.



According to her, her business collapsed when Rawlings took over during the time of the PNDC, forcing her to leave Ghana to struggle in Nigeria. That ordeal still haunts her despite being back in Ghana after many years in Nigeria.



That made me understand that many Ghanaians hate John Mahama because of what the late Rawlings did to Ghanaians when he was in power during his military years.



At this point, Ghana can likely be ruined by Akufo Addo beyond remedy as we see today, yet people will continue to hate Mahama.