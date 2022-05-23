Why still decade long floods befall us?

File photo of a flood situation

Sometimes, there is a need to write to provoke or irritate someone who is acting irresponsibly. In the African setting, young ones do not have the right to put out rudely or politely the faults or irresponsibility of their elders even if their actions or inactions are deliberately threatening the youths' inner hormonal sympathetic or epinephrine to socioeconomic and sociopsychological anxiety.

I was scrolling through my Facebook page and came across a daily graphic publication dated Monday, 18, 1960 with the caption "When the rains came to Accra". I could see sea-like flooding taking over streets and the houses of people. I could see this color fading pictorial representation of the situation on the grounds.



My heart saddens me, I begin to ask myself some in-feeling or meditating questions, whether it is soliloquy or speaking to myself. Some of my unanswerable questions are, how far have we come? Who are responsible for these humanly controlled phenomena?



What kind of God do we serve? Is our heart different from other countries? It left me with uncountable and unimaginable questions that come without answers.



Ghana as a nation seems that we do not have any lesson from our past and intermediary circumstances that mostly confront us, we have become like vultures that always promise to procrastinate building their houses in times of rainfall but immediately the rains are over, they resort to their usual businesses without remembering their past promises or wishes.



I took few of my busy days, to search through online daily graphic archives to ascertain the in-depth history of perennial urban flooding across the country, it is eyesores or gut-wrenching to see these decades of these incidences left uncontrolled. These tragedies have formed an intrinsic part of our post-colonial experience, with its ravaging faces on the sanity of our society.



Despite there are several research articles published on the topic in national and international journals but they do not seem to open our brains to generate the intended reason to act and confront the daring situations.

We have encoded laws but living in jungles where survival of the fitters are determinant of how we choose to obey the laws or who has the stronger robes that connect to higher authority decide how these rules and regulations become meaningful or meaningless to serve the purpose that they are enacted.



People choose to build on water beds or waterways or fill swampy spaces that attract flooding and store it to improve amphibious activities. We have schools that train development planners and engineers but living in compacted cement forests and flooding when heaven visits us then we start to blame God, so everything has become a curse to Ghana?



Whether rain or shine, we are on a thread of life-support which needs emergency services or incurs loss of souls and valuable treasures. Some are paid to collect rubbish but could not do their work assiduously, so others choose to help by filling their gutters, without asking themselves where do the rubbish go to.



If these holy words "Love neighbors as yourselves" are well sunk into our hearts, everyone will diligently do their work to secure the sanctity of our society.



Everyone can serve as an environmental inspector if we feel those who are assigned are not doing their work. This is everyone's responsibility, it is a communal and collective responsibility and response. Why some places, people are able to achieve quality sanitary standards of surrounding? Is it their genetic makeup that is different from ours? Let us deliberate on these things!



History on flood recoded by daily graphic