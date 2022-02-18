Why the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has become a scapegoat

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister

According to a report which appeared in yesterday’s newspapers, the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu could soon lose his job over his deal with a middleman last year to deliver Sputnik vaccines for coronavirus in Ghana.

Ghana has been one of the countries in West Africa, not only endemic to corruption but also there is no truth prevailing in all its administrations, including the political fields.



This article will reveal why it’s unfair for the Health Minister to lose his job even though I don’t support or aid any form of corruption.



On July 19, 2021, the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu apologized to Ghanaians that “Sputnik V saga: I erred by not seeking approval from Parliament; Cabinet."



In a country like Ghana that politicians don't apologize or accept responsibility for any error, I see the Health Minister’s apology as respect for the people.



Another interesting point is Ghanaians don’t have to blame the Health Minister alone, even if he failed to contact parliament, the country's mission in Moscow, the Russian mission in Ghana, or the Foreign Affairs Minister before passing through a middle man.

We need to ask serious questions, how can the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman do this alone without the knowledge of the president or any government official?



The NPP government is aware of what the Health Minister did because corruption has been exposed, they want to put the blame on him alone.



The Health Minister is accused of being dishonest since he procured the Sputnik-V vaccines at an ex-factory price of $10 per dose when they were really procured at $19 and $18.5 per dose.



Do Ghanaians think Agyeman-Manu will enter into such a deal alone without the knowledge of the president or anyone?



It seems to me that when a thorough investigation is done it will reveal that many politicians that are involved in Sputnik Vaccine corruption, the reason the government wants to get rid of him which is totally unfair.