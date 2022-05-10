Wikipedia documents corruption under President Akuffo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

Everyone has problems, but Nana’s problems are becoming too many by the day. Things are now getting out of kilter, and his chances of leaving a good legacy as president seem to hang in a delicate balance; and the current economic mess, the hardship Ghanaians are going through and the endemic corruption under his watch could tip the scales toward failure.

Most of the things Nana Akufo-Addo said while in opposition have turned out to be the opposite when he won power.



On Friday, July 8, 2016, at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Tano North Constituency of the Brong Ahafo Region, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a 5-day campaign tour of the region made some thought-provoking remarks that if God listens to his prayers and he becomes president, he will ensure that corruption is rooted out, so that Ghana’s money can be used for the benefit of the good people of Ghana.



“Government is ‘chopping’ our money ‘nyafu, nyafu’. My government is going to root out corruption and the brazen theft of public resources. Under President Kufuor, without the benefit of oil money, and with the right policies, he was able to pay teacher and nursing training allowances. Today, with the benefit of oil, this government has cancelled these allowances with the excuse that there is no money”, he said.



But this is not what is perceived under Nana's government. It has been alleged that rather than being a fighter of corruption, he has become a fighter of corruption fighters. And the example often cited is the dismissal of Auditor General Daniel Domelevo who was hailed by many as a corruption crusader.



Corruption in Ghana seems to be like a cat with nine lives – always landing on its feet – and always seems to land unexpectedly on the doorstep of a member of Nana's government. Unfortunately, in some instances, it has decided to land on the doorstep of Nana himself. It is perceived.



Some infamous corruption allegations under his government are the PDS scandal, the Bost contaminated fuel scandal, the galamsey fraud & 500 missing excavators scandal, the Ameri deal scandal, the Agyapa scandal, and many others.

But what shocked me and made me cringed is a list of corruption allegations against the Akufo-Addo-led government on Wikipedia.



They are as follows:



1. GHC 800k website saga.



2. Kelni-GVG saga



3. Australia 2018, 21st Commonwealth Games Visa scandal.