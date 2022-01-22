Will Akufo Addo die if he get rids of the filthy streets of Ghana?

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

Cleanliness is next to Godliness they say but in Ghana, this saying doesn't seem to apply. Ghana may not be the godliest (Religious) country I have seen so far but it certainly is the dirtiest in my own peculiar experience.

I can bet my last coin that you may not find more than 10 countries in the world with open drainage completely filled with rubbish, lagoons and all sort of water bodies completely destroyed with litter, rubbish containers overflown with no hope of ever being emptied, all right within the capital city yet the leaders especially go about their day to day businesses without given a second thought about the worsening sanitation situation in Ghana as though it was not a bother to them.



In 2016 during his campaign for the elections the then presidential candidate Nana Addo Daknwa Akufo-Addo promised to make Accra; a tiny capital city in West Africa the cleanest in Africa in his first term, unfortunately, his promise to make Accra a land size of just about 87mi² the cleanest in Africa never came to pass after 4 years of being in power and even after he formed a ministry of sanitation the first-ever in Ghana.

In his 6th year in power after many fanfares displaying sanitation equipments. it seems as though sanitation is one of the least of his focus as Akufo Addo appears to be playing hide and seek with the sanitation issue in Ghana just like he is doing with the Saglami housing project, Ekumfi sugar factory, and other projects his predecessor undertook.



The most disturbing thing is that in 2021 the so-called Borla tax was launched which together with other taxes increased the prices of many things in Ghana yet after almost a year now there has not been any improvement to the sanitation issue which leads some of us to think will Akufo Addo die if he tries to fulfill his promise of making just Accra the cleanest in Africa