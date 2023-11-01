Will the NPP break the yoke of the ‘Akan Party’ tag on November 4, 2023?

File photo

After the Special Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023, the NPP will finally hold their National Delegates Congress on November 4 to elect their Presidential candidate.

The withdrawals of Alan Kyerematen and Boakye Agyarko from the ongoing presidential race left the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia leading and followed by Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Akoto Afriyie and Francis Addai Nimoh.



I am not a believer or supporter of tribal politics in any form, be it in Ghana or elsewhere.



However, the historical happenings of the NPP Party by consistently fielding their Presidential candidates with Akans for General elections since its formation on July 28, 1992, until date has earned the Party the unpopular ‘Akan Party’ tag.



Some bigwigs of the NPP Party were on record to have admitted that the NPP is an Akan Party. This is highly unpleasant in a democratic country like Ghana.



To many, Alan’s bitter withdrawal from the presidential race and the NPP Party is a done deal for Dr. Bawumia. I agree! However, it is a highly fertile ground for chaos and tribal undertones within the Akyem and Ashanti blocks of the NPP Party, let alone the Northern and Southern divide in the Party.



The simmering tensions of who to lead the NPP Party into the 2024 General elections has become a serious dilemma whether to field a Northerner or an Akan candidate for the NPP Presidential candidate for next year’s crucially vital General elections in December after a poor show of leadership by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led regime.

In case Dr. Bawumia makes it on November 4, the NPP Party would have made history to ensure a Northerner leads them this time run, but not a formidable front to face the NDC Party and its flagbearer, H.E. John Dramani Mahama.



It is believed that the Akyem faction led by the current President, Nana Akufo-Addo has systematically undermined the former Minister and NPP member, Alan Cash from former President Kuffour’s camp and using his current appointees to root for his Vice, Dr. Bawumia instead.



There are some begging rhetorical questions that need to be asked:



1. Is it not a clear case that President Akufo-Addo swerved Alan Kyeremateng now after promising him to be the next NPP Presidential candidate after him?



2. Is it a matter of changing the NPP tradition of fielding a Northerner now as their Presidential candidate or President Akufo-Addo wants his Vice to cover up his failings in government?



3. Will Kennedy Agyapong finally prove his ‘showdown’ threat to President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Bawumia on November 4, 2023, or after, if he is not endorsed by the Delegates as likely to happen?

4. How can a large political Party like the NPP appear to be highly tribalistic when it comes to who leads their Party?



It appears the NPP Party wants to break the yoke of the ‘Akan Party’ mantra by fielding the first-ever Northerner to lead the Party into 2024. This dilemma of the NPP to either choose a Northerner or Akan Presidential candidate for 2024 will be settled this coming weekend on Saturday.



The NPP should have known long ago that no single tribe or only Party members in Ghana can produce a President except a Presidential material who has the national appeal and sterling credentials to bring the floating Voters on board.



Whoever the NPP brings as their Presidential candidate on November 4 is either an unpresidential material like Kennedy Agyapong or a tainted Presidential material like Dr. Bawumia. The downfall of the Elephant Party is eminent as it appears the NPP has no viable Presidential candidate going into the 2024 General elections.