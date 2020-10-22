Women entrepreneurs in solar do not have access to funding

File photo: Several African govts and foreign investors have begun backing solar-powered projects

Across the African continent, the Covid-19 pandemic along with its travel restrictions and historic crashes in oil prices has deferred major financial investments that were expected to flow into many oil and gas projects.

In response to this, several African governments and foreign investors have turned in pursuit of a cleaner energy future by backing/investing in solar-powered projects.



Over the past 4 months, there has been an undeniable increase in funding activities for the African solar space. Companies like Easy Solar, Greenlight Planet and Havenhill Synergy LTD are among the many examples of this.



It is interesting to note that out of the Africa solar companies that have received funding this year, only 1% are female-owned. This begs the question, where are all the women entrepreneurs in the solar space?



Salma Okonkwo, Founder of solar company Blue Power Energy in Ghana can speak to the lack of gender equality when it comes to funding opportunities in Africa’s renewable energy space.

Prior to starting Blue Power Energy, Salma Okonkwo founded a billion-dollar conglomerate in Ghana’s oil and gas downstream sector called UBI Group which to date is the only Ghanaian company to fully integrate its operations across the value chain of the downstream petroleum sector. UBI Petroleum was acquired by Puma Energy in 2016.



She is a well-known force in the industry and has won many awards for her contributions including the Female Energy Personality of the Year at the Ghana Energy Awards 2019 and Woman of the Decade at the 2020 Women’s Choice Awards Africa.



Regardless of her achievements, her efforts to receive funding for Blue Power’s operations has been nothing but difficult. This is the story of many women entrepreneurs in Africa's renewable energy space.



