Yaw Buaben Asamoah, if Ghana is not hard, then you are corrupt

I was shocked when I read that Yaw Buaben said Mahama is poisoning the minds of Ghanaians

In a country like Ghana that no one takes responsibility for any wrongdoing, many politicians open their mouths anyhow like a fish out of water. The NPP's Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, is one of them.

It was really a shock to me when I read in the Ghanaian newspapers about this man claiming that the former Ghanaian leader, John Mahama, is poisoning the mind of Ghanaians against the NPP but Ghana is not hard.



These are the people that have probably stolen thousands from the coffers of the government; therefore, they don't actually know what suffering is.



If Yaw Buaben Asamoah wakes up each morning like the common Ghanaians, wondering where to get a job and what to eat, he wouldn't have made such provocative comments.



Whatever religion that NPP's Communications Director is behind, can he be sincere enough in front of God to say that the current political and economic situation in Ghana is better than the time of John Mahama?



According to Yaw Buaben Asamoah, who was speaking at the NPP's press conference in Accra on August 20, 2021, "the NPP is not frightened of Mahama because they know he can't manage the economy, they can't let him poison the minds of Ghanaians."

That's absolute nonsense for a man like Yaw Buaben Asamoah to say something like that, knowing perfectly well that Ghana was far better under the administration of John Mahama than Akufo-Addo today.



Which Ghanaian in his right mind will give applause to this hopeless NPP government? Unless the person is an NPP politician or tribalistic Akyem folk. Even thousands of intelligent Akyem folks are angry with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to the Vice-President, Mahamudu Bawumia, he is an economist but just look at how the economy has beaten up Ghanaians so badly that many live like magicians.



Ghanaians are suffering as the prices of every commodity have increased. Many people are at home without work, while politicians just take salaries, without knowing what to do in the country.



Instead of the NPP accepting the responsibility of messing up the economy, which has led to hardships and a high unemployment rate, without any shame or integrity, he blames John Mahama for the party's incompetence.

You think Ghanaians are stupid people that you can use their emotions and psychological pressure to play politics.



Now the intelligent ones among Ghanaians have clearly seen that Akufo-Addo is a failure, the worst Ghanaian leader, and indeed, he lost the 2020 presidential elections.



John Mahama isn't a saint either; like many African leaders, he was also involved in corruption, but things weren't as bad as the current situation in Ghana during his administration.



He didn't incur such a heavy debt on Ghana, and he didn't pile up multiple taxes on the heads of Ghanaians.



The fact is if someone hasn't been enstooled as a king, puts on a crown, and forces himself to be a king, along the line, his lack of knowledge, wisdom to solve problems and serve the people will expose him. That is Nana Akufo Addo of today.

NPP politicians continue to steal money from the government's coffers under the umbrella of Nana Akufo-Addo, more than the time of John Mahama.



He protects and keeps every NPP politician involved in corruption in his government, yet he keeps telling Ghanaians, "I Akufo-Addo, I am not corrupt." What a joke?



There is time for everything, Yaw Buaben Asamoah. Don't feel so proud that the NPP has performed so well that it is going to secure them another fraudulent-rigged victory in 2024.



The majority of Ghanaians are hungry, fed up, sick, and tired of the empty promises of Nana Akufo-Addo and his impotence on the fight against corruption; therefore, they will not allow history to repeats itself.