Yendi NPP chairman described as warmonger, who wants to destroy party

Incumbent chairman of the NPP in Yendi

Yendi Constituency Executives for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has assured supporters of peaceful elections on Thursday, April 28, describing the incumbent chairman as a "warmonger".

Addressing the supporters to wrap up the campaigns ahead of the elections today, April 26, the constituency 1st vice-chairman, Baba Gambari described the Yendi constituency as "peaceful", calling on the party supporters to turn up in their numbers to vote.



"I am appealing to the regional and national executives that there is peace in Yendi. So on Thursday, there will be the elections in the constituency", the vice-chairman said.



Mr. Baba however believed what is currently happening in the constituency is a result of hatred against the MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, adding that if his late father, the former vice president was still alive, it wouldn't happen.



"They are simply fighting our MP because they think he has nobody to fight for him. Is it not because his father is no more? But they should remember he has God. And God will fight for him", the chairman concluded.



On his part, aspiring constituency chairman, Alhaji Baba Gazale, also believed the incumbent chairman is the one causing confusion in the constituency, making it look like there is no peace.



Alhaji Baba told the gathering that Chairman Nam is doing all this because he wants to bring NPP down and go back to his mother party, NDC, where he comes from.

"We need peace and nothing but peace. And there is peace in Yendi. There was a committee constituted to build an album for the constituency. This was done by the nine-member committee, except the constituency chairman, who is trying to create problems in the constituency, by trying to tell people that there is no peace in Yendi, there will be violence," he stated.



"We are pleading to him to stop whatever he is doing. We have no other party apart from NPP. So, therefore, when this party loses, he has NDC to run to, where he comes from. I want to assure you that there will be enough security to take care of everybody," concluded.



On Sunday, April 24, the constituency chairman and some other executives held a press conference calling on the national election committee to immediately suspend the party's internal elections.



This follows accusations by NPP executives in the area of electoral album manipulations.



The NPP is scheduled to have its constituency executive elections between Thursday, April 28, and Monday, May 2, 2022.



Addressing the press on Sunday, April 24, 2022, the Yendi constituency chairman Saddick Nam, said “We are appealing to the party leadership to suspend the elections or change the electoral album. If nothing is done about the situation before the election day, we will take matters into our hands.