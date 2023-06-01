‘You are a true he for she’ - a Cameroonian woman heaps praises on YAWC Network founder Daniel Osei Tuffuor

Daniel Osei Tuffuor

Ms Rosaline Obah, the National Chapter President of the Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network, Cameroon Chapter has heaped praises on Ghana’s Daniel Osei Tuffuor, the founder of the pro women’s network.

It reads…



Happy Birthday to a true champion of equality and inclusivity! Today, we celebrate not only your birth but also the incredible impact you have made as a male leader supporting the "He for She" movement. Your unwavering dedication to gender equality is truly inspiring, and it is a testament to your strength, compassion, and vision.



Throughout your journey, you have shown us what it means to be a true advocate for change. Your efforts in promoting gender equality have shattered stereotypes, challenged norms, and created a more inclusive world for all. Your determination and commitment to the course have ignited hope and empowered countless individuals to stand up for what is right.



Your leadership has not only broken down barriers but has also paved the way for a brighter future. Your unwavering support for women's rights has created a ripple effect, encouraging others to question the status quo and work towards a more equitable society. You have exemplified the essence of "He for She," demonstrating that gender equality is not just a women's issue but a human issue that requires everyone's involvement.



On this special day, we want to express our deepest gratitude for your tireless efforts and the positive impact you continue to make. Your passion, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the course are truly remarkable. Your leadership has inspired us all to believe in a world where gender equality is not just a dream but a reality.

As you celebrate another year of your life, may you be filled with joy, love, and the satisfaction of knowing that your efforts are making a difference. May you continue to inspire and empower others to join the movement and work towards a more equal future. Happy Birthday to an extraordinary leader, a true champion of gender equality, and a beacon of hope for us all.



Rosaline Obah



President



Young African Women Congress Network, Cameroon Chapter