0
MenuWallOpinions
Articles

You are wrong Dr. Bawumia: Setting the biblical record straight

Mahamudu BawumiaMahamudu BawumiaMahamudu BawumiaMahamudu BawumiaWE Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: Ebo Buckman

Mr. Vice President,

According to the Bible, Jesus' first coming was for salvation and His second coming will be for judgement. Please, don't confuse some Christians with wrong teachings in your quest or desperation to appeal to them for acceptance.

Jesus is not coming again to save us all, as you claim in the video below. According to the Bible, only the truth shall set the Christians free. So, let's stick to the truth when it comes to spirituality. Respectfully, let me kindly entreat you to stop imposing your beliefs on Christians. It's spiritually dangerous.

The Angel who announced the first coming of Jesus said to Mary, His name shall be called Jesus because He will save His people from their sins. That occurred on the cross, according to the Bible. John 3:16 also makes it clear His first coming was for salvation.

Besides, Jesus, Himself makes it clear that His coming will be for judgement/reward. According to the Bible, at his second coming, there be judgment before the Great White Throne and The Judgment Seat of Christ.

This is what Jesus Himself says in the Book of Revelation: “And behold, I am coming quickly, and My reward is with me, to give to everyone according to his work. (Rev 22:12 NKJV)

We shouldn't allow any person to distort the fundamental beliefs of the Christian faith for his or her political profit.

Shalom shalom!

Columnist: Ebo Buckman
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up