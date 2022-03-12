You wrote an article against Akufo Addo be careful not to enter KIA – A warning from Ghana to me

Joel Savage, Ghanaian living abroad

It’s very embarrassing that efforts some writers living in the Diaspora are making to make Ghana a better country, have been a worry to the Ghanaian government to the extent that some critics against President Nana Akufo Addo are immediately arrested upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport.

“You wrote an article criticizing Akufo Addo’s government, be careful not to enter the country through the airport.” This is the message I received from a Ghanaian via Whatsapp today. Is this not shameful? Why Ghana a democratic country has now become like a dictatorship regime?



In every interview, the Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo introduces himself as an advocate for freedom of speech and a Human Rights lawyer but the president lives far from what he wants others to believe he is.



Akufo Addo after closing some media houses last year has now declared war on journalists who aren’t interested in his government and arresting critics not supporting his government. Even though the same thing was done to Mahama when he was in power, he never had anyone arrested.

Why should I be arrested at the Kotoka International Airport for criticizing the government if whatever I am saying is true? Mahama is no more the president, yet many Ghanaians in the Diaspora are criticizing him, however, he has no intention to arrest anybody when those critics are in Ghana?



To arrest a writer or critic because they have criticized your government is the most senseless thing to do. African leaders who do such things are scared they are going to lose power, they, therefore, apply such ruthless methods to silence their critics.



However, this is something I am scared about because it’s not a crime to criticize a president. I don’t even feel threatened, let alone a warning to avoid using the Kotoka International Airport when visiting Ghana.