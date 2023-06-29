Yvonne Nelson’s outbursts

Yvonne Nelson's memoir has been selling fast online and in bookshops

Sensational Ghanaian screen goddess and producer, Yvonne Nelson, has released a captivating autobiography that plunges the media and netizens into the wildest depths of her life. The book is a longstanding desire to fill an identity void, as she has never known who her true biological father is. It is an intriguing story that many may not reckon with unless they have walked a similar path of loneliness.

Despite the main theme being the search for her father, the book also delves into both her hidden and known challenges, as well as her values.



Delving into her social activities, politics, upbringing, and experiences, the author writes about a resilient woman whose instinct and sense of awareness led her to pursue her ambitions.



The book, which attracted wide readership and earned the number one spot in Apple’s Biographies and Memoirs category, has been received with mixed reactions from the Ghanaian public.



Despite the premonition in the foreward of the book, which sought to encourage readers to approach it with an open mind, some criticisms of the book have been largely hypocritical and judgemental. While many celebrate her for her courageous narration of very sensitive details, a section of the public argues that some skeletons should have remained buried, fearing potential legal consequences. Some critics also suggest that she could have been truthful without naming characters who have ties with corporate entities.



The author’s story conveys that her celebrity status did not mean her life was a bed of roses; life has equally dealt her a fair share of challenges. This truth-telling approach to her story may be her way of empowering minds, especially young people who think life on social media is the reality they must keep up with. In the past, I have disagreed with her views on marriage, but after reading her book, I now understand her reasons for holding such unpopular views.

As earlier indicated, nuanced in the book are important values and lessons. For instance, the book is a reminder that challenges are inevitably part of the journey to success and they appear in many forms and sizes. She also remained resolute and relentless in achieving her ambitions. Her ban from the movie industry did not shatter her but directed her to carve a business opportunity as a movie producer out of the situation, giving hope and an opportunity to others to bask in the limelight as movie stars.



Her story also reveals a strong sense of loyalty and transparency to her Dumsor-Must-Stop team when the then President’s team invited her, as well as in her rejection of the enticement to contest her longtime pal John Dumelo in the 2020 Ayawaso West Wuguon constituency elections.



The book did not end without pronouncing her judgment of President Akufo Addo’s leadership as a "monumental disappointment," while expressing her regrets for having taken a photograph with the incumbent President.



For me, it is this element of raw outbursts that made the book a bestseller and, at the same time, controversial. Whatever it is, "I am not Yvonne Nelson" must be happy she got Ghanaians reading as she continues the search for her biological father.