KELEWELE (FRIED PLANTAIN)

Kelewele is spicy snack of cubes or small slices of ripe plantain, spiced with ginger and pepper and deep fried until golden. Fried plantain without the spices is commonly eaten with bean stew and is known as red red.

The recipe below was taken from TheAfricaChannel.com originally published by Elmotoo on food.com

Ingredients:

4-6 plantains, ripe but not past ripe, peeled and cut into bite-sized cubes

1-2 teaspoon Cayenne pepper or ½ teaspoon of red-pepper

½ teaspoon peeled grated fresh gingerroot

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons water

Palm oil or vegetable oil to fry

Directions:

1) Grind together grated ginger root, pepper, and salt and mix them in water

2) In a glass bowl toss together the plantain cubes and spice mixture

3) In a deep skillet, heat oil (just deep enough to allow plantains to float) to 350 degrees. Fry plantains, turning once, until golden brown on both sides. (Don’t fry them all at once; they should not touch each other while frying).

4) Drain on absorbent paper, keep in warmed oven until all the plantains are fried. Serve kelewele immediately and enjoy!