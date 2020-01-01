RICE

: Rice cooked in a preparation of beef or chicken stew.

=== JOLLOF RICE GHANA -- BCIC

===

2 1/2 to 3 lb broiler-fryer chicken, cut up 2 cans (16 oz each) stewed tomatoes 2 cups water 2 tsp salt 1/4 tsp pepper 1 cup uncooked regular rice 1/4 lb fully cooked smoked ham, cubed (3/4 cup) 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon 1/4 to 1/2 tsp ground red pepper [or more to taste] 3 cups coarsely shredded cabbage 8 oz green beans (1 pkg, 10 oz, frozen French-style green beans, thawed can be substituted for fresh) 2 onions, cut into 1/2-inch slices 1/2 tsp salt

Heat chicken, tomatoes (with liquid), water, 2 tsp salt and the pepper to boiling in 5-quart Dutch oven; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 30 minutes. Remove chicken. Sttir in rice, ham, cinnamon and red pepper. Add chicken, cabbage, green beans and onions. Sprinkle with 1/2 tsp salt. Heat to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer until thickest pieces of chicken are done, 20 to 30 minutes.

[Note: There are lots of versions of Jollof rice. It is a common West African dish. One I particularly like uses chicken, rice, onion, chopped tomatoes, and a bunch of fresh thyme. Saffron added is also good as a variation. -- cmt]



Omo Tuo: This is tenderly cooked rice that is moulded into balls (baseball-size) and taken with palm-nut soup or groundnut paste soup.