SAUCE/STEW

: Chopped okro/okra which is cooked in palm oil with onions, tomatoes and pepper into a gravy and enriched with various kinds of meat and/or fish.

Nkontomire Stew: Also referred to as Palaver Sauce is prepared from the fresh and tender leaves taken from the cocoyam plant. It is steamed and mashed and then cooked in palm oil adding fish/meat/crabs and condiments to taste.

=== KENTUMERE -- (FISH & SPINACH IN TOMATOES), ANC

1 cup palm oil (no substitutes) 1 cup onions, coarsely chopped 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper 1 cup tomatoes 1 cup kippered herring 4 cups fresh spinach, chopped

Heat the oil in a large skillet or heavy pot, then saute onions and pepper together. Mash or grind the tomatoes and stir them in, along with the remaining ingredients. Cook at a moderate temperature for 15 minutes, or until fish is tender and flaky. If there is too much oil on the surface for your liking, skim some off with a spoon. Serve kentumere with cooked plaintain or rice.

Beans Stew: This is cooked black-eyed kidney beans in gravy with fish or meat added to enhance taste and flavour.

Shito

onions (blended)tomato pureeblended cayenne peppershrimp (powdered)herrings (powdered)salt (to taste)fish seasoning ( relative to quantity)

1. Fry blended onions till brown (not burnt) 10 mins on medium heat

2. Fry your tomato puree next and please dont add any water since that will result in the shito going bad after only a short while 5 mins on medium heat

3. add pepper in next. Use powdered pepper. Fry for another 10 mins till the sauce is well cooked.

4. you may want to add you salt and seasoning at this time. You can use any fish seasoning such as maggi or royco

5. At this point, you can put in your powdered fish ( Herrings & Shrimp) stir contineously till you get a fine brown colour. For another 15 mins on low heat.

* shito requires a lot of oil so you might want to be generous with your oil during the preparation.

* stir continueosly to prevent it from burning since burnt shito has a particularly bitter taste.