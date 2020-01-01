SOUP

DESCRIPTION: Prepared from the pulp of pounded boiled palm fruits, which is cooked adding fish/meat and condiments into a thick broth.

2 cups palm oil (no substitutes) 1 cup onions, choped 1 chile pepper, crushed, or 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper 2 cups tomato, chopped 2 cups okra 1 medium eggplant, cut into chunks 1 lb fish or crab meat 1/2 tsp salt

In a large, heavy stew pot, boil the palm oil for 10 minutes. Add onions and pepper and continue cooking on high heat for another 5 minutes. Reduce heat, add remaining ingredients and simmer for an hour or more, until soup is somewhat thickened. Stir from time to time. If there is too much palm oil on the surface for your liking, skim it off with a large spoon before serving.

HKATENKWAN (GROUNDNUT STEW)

DESCRIPTION: Groundnut paste is liquefied and cooked together with well-seasoned fish, meat or chicken.

RECEPIE

(good served with FuFu, or dumpling)

1 chicken, cut into pieces 1-inch piece of ginger 1/2 of a whole onion 2 tblsp tomato paste 1 tblsp peanut oil, or other light cooking oil 1 cup onion, well chopped 1 cup tomatoes, chopped 2/3 cup peanut butter 2 tsp salt 2 hot chiles, crushed, or 1 tsp cayenne pepper 1 medium-size eggplant, peeled and cubed 2 cups fresh or frozen okra

Boil chicken with ginger and the onion half, using about 2 cups water. Meanwhile, in a separate large pot, fry tomato paste in the oil over low heat for about 5 minutes. Add to the paste the chopped onions and tomatoes, stirring occasionally until the onions are clear. Remove the partially-cooked chicken pieces and put them, along with about half the broth, in the large pot. Add the peanut butter, salt and peppers. Cook for 5 minutes before stirring in the eggplant and okra. Continue cooking until the chicken and vegetables are tender. Add more broth as needed to maintain a thick, stewy consistency.

LIGHT SOUP

This is a kind of soup prepared light with vegetables and fish/meat and condiments to taste. Sometimes served as a starter to a meal. It goes well with fufu and great for those wanting to go by a light stomach. Also very got for those recuperating from illness when spiced appropriately with ginger and chilli.