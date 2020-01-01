Tatale (GHANAIAN PLANTAIN CAKES)

2 over-ripe medium plantains (black and soft) 1 small onion, finely chopped or grated 25 to 50 g (1 to 2 oz) self-raising flour 5 ml (1 tsp) palm oil (optional) salt and hop pepper, to taste oil, for frying

Peel and mash the plantains well. Put into a bowl and add enough of the flour to bind. Add the onion, palm oil, salt and pepper to taste. Mix well and leave to stand for 20 minutes. Fry in spoonfuls in a little hot oil until golden brown. Drain on kitchen paper and serve hot.