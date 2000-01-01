Information Technology
|Internet Service Providers (ISPs)
|12
|2001
|Internet users
|200,000
|2002
|Internet Users/Capita
|9.88 per 1000
|2002
|Internet country code
|.gh
|2003
Ghana is a full chapter of the Internet Society. Dr Quaynor (NCS) is a member of the Executive Committee on the Internet Society. In 1994, Ghana was the first West African nation to be connected to the Internet.
- 3 PCs per 1,000 people
- In 1994, Ghana was the first West African nation to be connected to the Internet.
- 2 years ago (2000), Accra lacked a single Internet cafe. Now the city boasts more than 600 of them, a consequence of plummeting prices for PCs and new ways of circumventing the phone system to reach Web servers. An hour online costs anywhere from 75 cents to $1.25, still pricey in a country where many people earn that much in a day.
Technology is dominated by two types of people:
1. Those who understand what they do not manage.
2. Those who manage what they do not understand.
