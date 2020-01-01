Transportation
|Railroads
|953 km, all 1.067-meter gauge; 32 km double track;
railroads undergoing major renovation
|Highways
| 32,250 km total; 6,084 km concrete or bituminous surface,
26,166 km gravel, laterite, and improved earth surfaces
|Inland waterways
|Volta, Ankobra, and Tano Rivers provide 168 km of perennial navigation for launches and lighters; Lake Volta provides 1,125 km of arterial and feeder waterways
|Ports
|Tema, Takoradi
|Merchant marine
| 6 ships (1,000 GRT or over) totaling 59,293 GRT/78,246 DWT;
includes 5 cargo, 1 refrigerated cargo
|Airports
|
total= 5
Permanent-surface runways= 2
with runways over 3,659 m= 0; ;with runways 2,440-3,659 m= 2 ;with runways 1,220-2,439 m: 3