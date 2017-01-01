Born Nana Adjoa Akuoko-Sarpong, AJ is a broadcast journalist at Citi FM and Citi TV. She is the daughter of Nana Kwame Akuoko-Sarpong, the Omanhene of the Agogo Traditional Area.

She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, and a degree in Political Science and Theatre Arts from the University of Ghana.

Until she joined Citi FM in 2017, AJ was a presenter with the EIB Network where she hosted “Tales from the Powder Room” show on GHOne TV and several others on Starr FM as well as Live FM.

At the age of 16, Sarpong began her media journey as a Media Relations and Event Correspondent with ghanamusic.com, an artiste management and music promotion firm.

She has anchored a number of events including GhOneTV’s live broadcast of the recently held Ghana Music Awards, 2017 Ghana Music Honours and the media launch for Sarkodie’s 2016 Sarkoholic concert.

In early 2017, Sarpong was honoured by students of the Elizabeth Sey Frances Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon for her work.

