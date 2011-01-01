Dr. Abdul Razak Toure, born on July 7, 1974, is a commercially-minded international relations and professional Medical Practitioner, a body detoxification specialist, and a business development manager.

Moreover, he is also a seasoned project management professional and a marketer with proven business judgment, strong strategic capability, leadership, and general management experience as well as an extended record of excellence in matrix environments. He possesses a myriad of experiences mined from several years of dedication to work, life, and addressing human challenges.

Dr. Abdul Razak Toure is an individual committed to work and bringing about transformations in any capacity he finds himself in, and to spearheading many high standard achievements within the various capacities, organizations he has served in as a professional. He has also demonstrated success in leading ambitious business change projects, ensuring consistent attainment of deadlines, budget goals, and quality expectations as well as building up top-caliber teams by fostering the utmost staff morale and excellence.

Born in Accra, Ghana, as a Muslim, Dr. Abdul Razak Toure speaks English, Arabic, German, and Hausa fluently.

Education:

In the area of education, between 2020 and 2022, he acquired a U.S Agency for Global Media Cert from the U.S Agency for Global Media; and a Diploma in Holistic Practice from the Al-Anazi Islamic and Holistic Institute (Saudi Arabia) between 2018 – 2019. At the Heidelberg University (Germany) between 2011 and 2014, he received a Bachelor’s Degree in International Health Management.

In his earlier educational life, he attended the Super Star College Advance Institute (Accra–New Town) between 1994-1996 for his GCE A’Level; the Christian Methodist Secondary School in Accra between 1989–1994 for his G.C.E O’Level; the New Nation International School in Accra between 1982-1988 where he was awarded a school testimonial and a late entrance certificate.

Skills/Competencies:

- Excellent problem-solving skills

- Analytical skills as well as the ability to plan and prioritize

- Great leadership and entrepreneurial skills

- Good communication and presentation skills

- Computer Literacy skills

- Critical thinking Skills

- People Management Skills

- Great Interpersonal Skills

- Good multitasking abilities

- Ability to think creatively and strategically

- Resilience

- Ability to influence and negotiate with others

Dr. Abdul Razak Toure has also specialized in Innovative Medicine, Global Public Health, Integrated Clinical and Community Health, Physical Activity and Health, International Humanitarian Action, International Health, and Poverty-Related Health Problems.

Career life:

He is currently the Ghana Country Director at the First Class Refreshments Limited, Essential Diet2021 to date Country Director (Essential Diet).

Dr. Abdul Razak Toure is also the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of a VOA-affiliated television station known as Hijrah TV since 2019; and also, a Marketing Executive at the View Sat (Media) Satellite since February 2020 February, to date.

Awards:

2022 - National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Award of Excellence

2020 - Icon of Societal Transformation from Students Union Government Bayero University, Kano

2020 - Icon of Humanitarian service from Arewa Students Forum (ASF), African Youth Assembly for Peace

2019 - African Peace Ambassador, Muslim Group, Ghana

2019-2020 - The Most Promising Muslim Traditional Doctor of the year

2019 - Epitome of Humility, by Arewa Media Practitioners Nima Excellence Award

